

In this photo provided by Chuck Reeves, passengers stand behind the railroad conductor as they wait before being transferred to another train dispatched and connected, in the background, after train cars they were riding on were separated outside of Ravena, about 25 miles south of Albany-Rensselaer station in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The train experienced what Amtrak called a "mechanical issue" Wednesday evening. (Chuck Reeves via AP)

Officials are investigating what caused passenger cars on a New York-bound Amtrak train to come loose from the main train just outside of Albany, on Thanksgiving eve.

No one was injured in the incident and Amtrak officials said the train’s safety systems worked as designed, immediately stopping both sections of the train. The separation occurred between the first and second passenger cars on the railroad’s Adirondack service, said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman.

"Separation of train cars is rare, and we are actively investigating this incident, he said.

However, this is at least the second time this year that an Amtrak train has separated while in motion.

In February, two cars on an Acela train headed for Boston with 53 passengers aboard came apart near Havre de Grace, Md. No injuries were reported in the incident, which officials blamed on a “hardware failure.”

However, it did prompt additional inspections of the connecting hardware on Acela trains. No additional issues were identified but the hardware that failed on the two cars was replaced on all Acela trains.

[Amtrak says two cars came apart because of a hardware failure]

Abrams said the two cars involved in Wednesday’s incident have been taken to a maintenance facility for further inspection. The locomotive’s event data recorder has also been downloaded and the information retrieved shows the train was operating within the authorized speed.

He said there was one locomotive and six passenger cars on the route, which travels from Montreal to New York City. The incident happened around 7:22 p.m., 17 miles south of Albany. Passengers were moved to another train to continue with their trip.

The incident wasn’t the only issue that Amtrak travelers dealt with during the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday.

On Sunday, passengers on a Boston-bound train were stuck for more than five hours after their Acela train lost power shortly after leaving New York’s Penn Station around 9:40 a.m.

[Amtrak passengers get stuck on Boston-bound train for more than five hours]

Amtrak officials tried to compensate by offering the passengers food and free nonalcoholic beverages, but some on the train said as the hours wore on, the train became stuffy and the toilets stopped working. Crew members opened doors to let in fresh air. Abrams said Amtrak officials are contacting passengers to offer compensation.