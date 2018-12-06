They said farewell to him in Washington with days of tributes and a ceremonious state funeral. Now former president George H.W. Bush is being honored once more in Texas, the state he adopted as his own, as the services remembering him this week come to a close.

Bush will be buried Thursday at his presidential library in College Station, Tex., following a service at the Houston church where he and his late wife, Barbara, worshiped for half a century.

Friends and relatives gathered in the church for a morning service intended as a celebration of Bush’s life, standing as it got underway with “America the Beautiful." In the front row, Bush’s children -- including George W. Bush, who followed him in office and eulogized him Wednesday in Washington -- stood at rapt attention as the proceedings started.

The church housed nearly 1,000 invited guests, according to a Bush spokesman, who also reported that he attendees included numerous members of the Bush family, current and former professional athletes, country singers, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and others.

Before the service, mourners were gathered in early lines awaiting buses to the church. His dentist was there, describing him as “a wonderful patient, the most giving man.” So was former Houston mayor Bill White, who recalled that after he was elected, the Bushes invited him and his wife to lunch to ask what they could to do help.

Robert Eckels, attorney, former Harris County Judge (during Hurricane Katrina, he ordered the Astrodome open to accept hurricane survivors from New Orleans), lives in Houston:

“President Bush was one of those people who showed that politics could still be a noble cause," said Robert Eckels, an attorney and former Harris County judge. "He was a friend who was always very supportive. He was genuinely concerned about me. He was genuinely concerned about the community.”

These somber farewells will cap days of tributes to the nation’s 41st president, who died last week at age 94. His body was flown back to Houston on Wednesday after a service at Washington National Cathedral that featured the five living current or former presidents and testimonials praising him as a leader and a father.

At the cathedral, and for the days prior when his body was in U.S. Capitol, Bush was remembered within the soaring trappings of Washington that he had come to know as a commander in chief, vice president and CIA director, among other roles.

In Texas, he will be remembered in the place where he chose to start his life after serving in World War II and graduating from Yale University. The entrance to the community where he lived was littered with little American flags and flowers left behind by mourners.

Despite his New England roots and ties, Texans said they remembered him as one of their own, and his funeral service spoke to his longstanding ties there. George and Barbara Bush worshiped at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for more than five decades. On Wednesday, his body was returned there and the doors opened so that the public could honor Bush while he lied in repose until Thursday morning.



Visitors pay their respects to the flag-draped casket of former president George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, in Houston. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

“Now it is our turn to show our respect and support as our congregation, as well as our nation, grieve this loss,” the church said in a statement.

Much as they did in Washington earlier in the week, crowds packed into lines at the church to say goodbye to the president while his body lied in repose. A spokesman for Bush reported that more than 11,000 people visited the church to pay their respects.

After the church service, Bush’s body will be taken to College Station, home of Texas A&M University, Bush’s presidential library and the government school bearing his name.

Bush’s remains will travel from Houston to College Station on a train — Bush 4141, an homage to his status as the 41st president. The Union Pacific locomotive was unveiled by the company in 2005 and, 13 years later, will make the 70-mile journey with its namesake aboard. Mourners are expected to gather along the tracks, evoking a tradition that dated back to President Abraham Lincoln but has fallen dormant in recent decades.

Following a ceremony, Bush will be buried next to his wife, who died in April at age 92, and their daughter Pauline Robinson, known as Robin, who died in 1953 of leukemia. She was 3.

Brittney Martin and Ken Hoffman in Houston contributed to this story, which will be updated throughout the day.