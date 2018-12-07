

Desmond Marrow's life changed after video of his 2017 arrest went viral. (Desmond Marrow)

“Did you see the one …” is often how we start a conversation about the latest viral video showing a violent confrontation between a person and law enforcement: the girl at the Texas pool party, the unarmed caretaker in Florida shot while helping an autistic patient, the student in South Carolina slammed to a classroom floor.

These videos are watched and shared millions of times. But despite how familiar we are with the recorded incidents, we typically don’t know much about what has become of the people dealing with the experience long after the public and news media have moved on.

“Now What?” is a short documentary examining what life is like for someone who has been the subject of a viral video that captured a violent encounter with a law enforcement officer.

In the following video, we meet Desmond Marrow, a former professional football player who, one year ago this week, left his home on a Saturday morning to get a haircut. On the way to the barber, he became involved in a road rage incident with another motorist that ultimately led to a widely shared altercation with local police in McDonough, Ga.

We follow him as he retraces the steps that led to the confrontation and as he talks about all the ways the encounter lingers with him.

This case illustrates how complex these incidents often are. For the people involved, the impact is often felt long after the video is no longer trending.