

The reading comprehension quiz that accompanied an article titled, "Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?" in the New York Times Upfront magazine, published by Scholastic. (Courtesy of Cameron Kasky) ((Courtesy of Cameron Kasky))

The reading comprehension quiz, pulled from an issue of the New York Times Upfront magazine, began with typical questions about the death penalty, the day’s civics lesson in a Florida classroom.

Students were asked what the Eighth Amendment prohibits, and what it means to “botch” an execution. But question No. 8 hit a little too close to home: It asked students to describe the “tone” of Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky when he said of the shooting suspect, “Let him rot forever.”

The quiz was titled, “Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?”

And it was distributed Friday to students at Coral Glades High School — a 10-minute drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where police say Cruz killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

Kasky, for one, was not pleased.

"I cannot begin to express how pathetic I find this,” Kasky, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student who was one of the original founders of March for Our Lives, said on Twitter. “Our school board should add this to the list of 1000+ reasons to be ashamed.”

board should add this to the list of 1000+ reasons to be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/tEl3BzTLg0 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) December 7, 2018

School administrators at Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs, Fla., have since issued an apology after backlash from parents, students and Parkland activists who questioned why the unnamed teacher felt it was appropriate to present a civics lesson on the death penalty using Cruz as a case study. The quiz had accompanied an article by the same name, appearing in an October issue of Upfront, a current events magazine intended for classroom use and published in partnership with Scholastic.

In a message posted to its website Friday, the school said it had been unaware that the assignment, “which included insensitive content concerning Marjory Stoneman Douglas” had been presented to students in class. The school district, Broward County Public Schools, pledged to voice its concerns to Scholastic.

“The school’s leadership has pulled the assignment, is instituting an approved review process for all such materials and regrets that this incident occurred,” administrators said in a statement.

Photos of the quiz first emerged Friday afternoon, when student activist Kenneth Preston posted it on Twitter. “Crazy idea," he wrote. "Don’t give kids assignments on the shooter that killed their friends?” And from there, the backlash quickly expanded.

“This is absolutely despicable,” said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died in the shooting. “Does anyone [at Broward County Public Schools] have a brain?"

The article that accompanied the quiz had less to do with whether Cruz deserved to die and more to do with evolving attitudes toward capital punishment and how that fit into the debate in Cruz’s case. Prosecutors have signaled they intended to seek the death penalty for 20-year-old Cruz in March, eliciting mixed opinions from parents of children who died and among those who survived.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he supports the death penalty generally, but has recoiled at the thought of having to relive the details of Feb. 14 through a lengthy trial and years of appeals. Pollack told CNN that lethal injection was “too easy for the psychopath,” preferring that Cruz “sit in a cell and rot for the rest of his life," echoing Kasky. Emma Gonzalez, a shooting survivor and one of the March for Our Lives leaders, told CBS News she thought the death penalty would be “good.”

Cruz, meanwhile, is seeking to avoid it.

The public defender’s office, which is representing him, has sought to save his life through offers of a guilty plea in exchange for life without parole, a deal that has not materialized. Should the trial proceed, Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein has said the defense team will use evidence of their client’s serious mental illness as a mitigating factor.

The question defense attorneys are most likely to pose, then, will not necessarily be whether a mass school shooter deserves to die, but whether a mentally ill person deserves it — a prickly debate within criminal-justice circles. The Supreme Court has allowed executions of severely mentally ill people, but not those who are clinically insane. Some experts have predicted that an insanity defense would be likely to fail in Cruz’s case, both because of the vast amounts of evidence against him and the incredibly strict standards for such a defense.

In Florida, a new 2017 law now requires juries to unanimously agree to put convicted killers to death, meaning Cruz’s defense attorneys would only need to sway a single juror into sparing Cruz’s life due to mental illness or other mitigating factors.

That has happened before. In the case of James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., the jury decided against the death penalty because of his mental illness. Nine had supported execution. Two were undecided. Just one opposed it.

Prosecutors in Cruz’s case said in legal filings that in seeking the death penalty they intend to prove the crime “was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

Scholastic could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the content of the quiz. But the company told Local 10 News, an ABC affiliate, that the article and quiz were “intended only to provide a platform for meaningful conversations around the history, civics and social impact of the death penalty.”

“We deeply regret if the use of this real life example added in any way to the ongoing suffering of the students, families and educators of the Parkland community," Scholastic said in a statement.

