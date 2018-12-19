

Flooding damage at Monrovia Union Cemetery in Charleston, S.C., on Dec. 18, 2018. (Robin Marion)

When Robin Marion visited the Monrovia Union Cemetery on Tuesday, just days after record-breaking amounts of rain had inundated Charleston, S.C., over the weekend, she was shocked at what she saw.

Several graves were completely underwater. Other grave vaults, disturbed by the recent flooding, were jutting above ground, a few popped open to expose the caskets inside. A pool of water had formed in much of the rain-softened ground.

All around, Marion said, were other upset visitors trying to clean up — or, in some cases, simply locate — their loved ones' gravesites.

“A lot of people were crying. A young lady was a little distraught, standing on top of her mother’s vault trying to put pressure on it to get it back down,” Marion told The Washington Post. “It’s just sad. This is a disaster.”

Marion said her grandmother, great-grandmother and several cousins are buried at the historic African American cemetery in downtown Charleston, but that she and her sisters have still been unable to locate their great-grandmother’s site. Theirs is just one of several families with loved ones buried at Monrovia who said they have been pushing for a meaningful response from the cemetery owners, but gotten nowhere.

When WCSC News reporter Brooke Griffin contacted the cemetery’s office Sunday, a man reportedly told her it was an act of God that had caused the flooding, so “God is responsible” for repairing the damage.

“These families that are upset shouldn’t even care. The people they have in here are dead, they don’t have a voice, why does it matter if they have water in the grave.”



That’s what the man said when I called the Monrovia Cemetery contact number today. Hear the full story at 5/6 pic.twitter.com/bzUy8jXZ7r — Brooke Live 5 News (@brookegriff_tv) December 17, 2018

Others say they have been similarly blown off.

“I want to move her," Jamaria Myers told the news station then, about a loved one buried at Monrovia. "I asked if I can. They said, ‘You would disturb her peace,’ but technically she’s already out of the ground.”

Another woman, Rosa Mais, told WCSC it was "horrible coming to see your family underwater and casket lifted up over the grave like this.”

The cemetery itself is owned by a nonprofit board, according to the Charleston Post and Courier. Marion and others, including a state lawmaker, said they had reached out to board member Bryan McNeal, to no avail.

A woman who answered the phone at McNeal’s office Wednesday told a reporter he was not taking any more calls about the cemetery flooding.

The line then became muffled, and a man’s voice could be heard in the background saying, “Tell her the situation is not as bad as the media is making it.”

The woman then returned to the line and told The Post as much, adding the flooding was “nothing that the cemetery did.”

“We’ve been there, too, and we’ve seen it,” she said. “We don’t know who you spoke to. It was handled in only the way it can be handled. We’re working on trying to fix the problem.”

The woman said they didn’t want people coming on the premises for safety reasons. She then hung up the phone as a reporter began asking if someone with the cemetery had previously said “God is responsible” for repairing the flooding damage. She did not give her name.

South Carolina state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, whose district includes Charleston, said he began receiving calls about the flooded cemetery early this week and wanted to see the damage for himself. When he arrived Tuesday morning, the entrance gates were locked.

“When I got out there, the first thing I was taken by was the fact that people were actually jumping over the fence to check [on their loved ones' sites] because somebody had actually put a lock on the entrance," Gilliard told The Post. “I found that to be upsetting, so I got on the phone and I asked them to kindly remove the locks.”

After about 30 minutes, a groundskeeper came out and let Gilliard and some other waiting family members in.

“When I started examining [the cemetery], I was taken aback again,” Gilliard said. “People were actually on top of graves crying and kneeling. You had to see it to believe it. You had a casket that came out of the ground.”

A call to the groundskeeper’s number was not returned Wednesday.

[‘Father, please stop’: Parents horrified after priest used teen’s funeral to condemn suicide]

Gilliard said he originally contacted the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) to see if it could revoke the cemetery’s license. However, an LLR spokeswoman said the department only licenses perpetual care cemeteries, where money goes into a fund (usually a perpetual trust) that pays for maintenance of the grounds.

“[Monrovia] is not a perpetual care cemetery so the Cemetery Board does not have legal authority to investigate,” department spokeswoman Lesia Shannon Kudelka told The Post in an email Wednesday.

Monrovia Cemetery does not have a license, Kudelka added, and is not legally required to have one.

Gilliard said he also reached out to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to see if it would inspect the cemetery for a possible public health risk.

On Wednesday, DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby said the department has no regulatory jurisdiction over the cemetery. He also said the process that coroners and funeral homes must go through to prepare remains for burial removes any public health concerns, even if remains were to become “separated” from the caskets.

“It’s our understanding that if — if — the remains were to become separated from the caskets, the cemetery owners are required to get in touch with the local coroners,” Crosby said. “They are the ones who would handle any situation there in putting those remains back intact, with the proper burial casket, and so forth. But it is the responsibility of the cemetery.”

[Dozens more infant corpses found as Detroit police widen investigation of funeral homes]

Gilliard, the state lawmaker, said he has contacted McNeal, of the cemetery board, but has not gotten a response.

“I’m waiting on him to return phone call so we can sit down and talk to each other to resolve this issue,” Gilliard said. “I found [the ‘God is responsible’ comment] to be very insulting. That’s why I knew we had to now at least show the owner that those comments were not necessary. I also feel he owes the family members out there an apology for that statement.”

With additional rain forecast for the Charleston area during the rest of this week, Marion fears more vaults are going to become unearthed if cemetery operators don’t try to “go in there and pump the water out.” But she said she was just as distressed about how the cemetery operators have responded to the situation.

“I just feel like there’s no compassion in this situation at all. They actually need to step forward and apologize,” Marion said. “You should be able to go back to a cemetery and feel at peace. It should be a place of mourning but also a place of celebration. ... They’re not giving families what they deserve.”

