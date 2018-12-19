

Avelina Alvares, the mother of Eliud Montoya, talks about her son after he was killed in an "execution-style slaying." (Screen shot/WJCL) (Screenshot/WJCL)

Eliud Montoya’s vehicle was still running when police found him lying face down along a tree-lined road next to the mobile home park where he lived in Garden City, Ga. That afternoon, Aug. 19, 2017, the 41-year-old tree-service worker had been shot twice in the back and once in the head in what authorities would later describe as an “execution-style slaying" in federal court records.

He was wearing pajama pants and flip-flops and he had left his wallet at home, as though he wasn’t planning to go farther than the end of the street. His Honda sedan was parked right next to his work truck, according to an affidavit. And inside the car, the motive for his killing seemed to be written on a piece of yellow notebook paper — Montoya’s last journal entry.

“They are always watching me,” Montoya began, “because of a complaint I [filed] on ways they let the Foreman treat [his] employees.”

The note appeared to have been written on Aug. 17, 2017, two days before his killing, according to a Garden City Police Department search warrant. It wouldn’t take police more than an hour to figure out why the date was so significant: That day, Montoya filed a complaint against his boss, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

He had accused Rangel-Rubio of exploiting undocumented workers at his company, Wolf Tree, and stealing their wages for personal gain, compiling sworn affidavits from three undocumented workers willing to come forward to join Montoya as whistleblowers. When Montoya’s mother, Avelina Alvares, arrived at the scene, she told Garden City Police Detective Roberto Rodriguez she knew exactly what had happened.

“Without hesitation,” Rodriguez wrote in an affidavit, “she advised his boss killed him.”

Now, Rangel-Rubio has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder, among other felonies, in a federal indictment unsealed Thursday. He’s accused of paying more than $20,000 to enlist the services of two Wolf Tree employees to kill Montoya in retaliation for exposing the illegal employment scheme to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors say Rangel-Rubio, 49, recruited other undocumented workers to live on a 26-acre mobile home park he owned and to work for his company, which contracted with Georgia Power to clear trees from utility lines. Rangel-Rubio, who is also undocumented, paid the employees in cash and often siphoned their wages for his and his brother’s personal financial gain, prosecutors say. Ultimately, they say, the scheme resulted in $3.5 million in profits during a 10-year period for Rangel-Rubio and his brother Juan Rangel-Rubio, who is also charged in the case. When Montoya complained to the EEOC, prosecutors say Rangel-Rubio ordered his killing.

“He went to the proper authorities to report a federal crime and for that he was murdered," U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine of the Southern District of Georgia said in a statement Thursday. "Our office is committed to ensuring justice for Eliud Montoya, a man killed for doing the right thing, by those intent on protecting their illegal profits.”

Attorneys for all three defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

Montoya, a naturalized citizen, immigrated to the United States from Mexico more than a decade ago and was the sole provider for his family, his brother and mother told local news stations. He worked seven days a week, his brother said, and from the outside, it seemed he liked his job.

But police interviews with Wolf Tree employees indicated he was embroiled in a feud with his bosses months before filing the EEOC complaint.

Sometime before April 2017, he began talking to his undocumented co-workers about their treatment at the company. First, he put together a formal complaint that he presented to Wolf Tree’s owners that month. But that didn’t go over well, police say. Rangel-Rubio, outraged, called a meeting with all the Savannah, Ga., area employees and read the complaint aloud while Montoya sat silently in the room, according to the indictment.

Undeterred, Montoya decided to take his complaint a step further.

He collected three notarized statements from undocumented workers to submit to the EEOC. Each said Rangel-Rubio provided them fake Social Security numbers and dates of birth so that they could get on the payroll, costing $1,500 each. Then, they said, Rangel-Rubio kept taking money out of their paychecks, knowing that they were in the country illegally and would be too afraid to complain to authorities.

One worker who agreed to come forward in Montoya’s grievance, however, also warned him “to leave Pablo alone since he was going to have him killed,” Rodriguez wrote in an affidavit. He didn’t really believe Pablo would be the one to kill him, the worker said. He thought Rangel-Rubio’s family members would do it.

Prosecutors say he was right.

By August 2017, as Montoya was preparing to file his EEOC complaint, federal prosecutors say Rangel-Rubio enlisted his 42-year-old brother, Juan, and another worker, Higinio Perez-Bravo, 49, to help him begin spying on Montoya. The day after Montoya filed his EEOC complaint, prosecutors say, the two watched Montoya from outside his home, studying his schedule.

The next day, the men ambushed Montoya, according to the indictment. Juan Rangel-Rubio allegedly shot him to death before getting back in the car with Perez-Bravo and driving away, prosecutors say.

Alvares, Montoya’s mother, was on the scene just as police arrived. She invited them back to their mobile home, and knew exactly what she needed to show them. She and Montoya’s wife pulled out a manila folder, stamped with the EEOC logo and containing all the statements Montoya had gathered from the immigrants.

Armed with the documents, investigators obtained a search warrant in less than 24 hours. They arrived at Pablo Rangel-Rubio’s 26-acre mobile home compound on a blazing 100-degree Sunday afternoon and took him into custody.