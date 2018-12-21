

FILE -In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. President Donald Trump says Mattis will be retiring at the end of February 2019 and that a new secretary will be named shortly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)

For two years, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stood as the American government’s reassurance to the world that it had not forsaken the military and diplomatic structures that it helped put into place after World War II, even as these commitments were disparaged by President Trump.

The announcement Thursday that Mattis would leave his post because of Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, paired with word that the president was also preparing to downsize the American presence in Afghanistan, set off alarm bells in foreign capitals early Friday. In volatile regions of the world that bear the imprint of decades-long American influence, there was fresh concern about the consequences of an increasingly inward-looking United States.

In South Asia and the Middle East, warnings emerged that an abrupt shift in strategy would be a grievous mistake.

A senior official in Pakistan’s foreign ministry, speaking about Afghanistan, said that “any troop withdrawal or major reduction in their number before peace is restored would be a very unwise move. It would bring chaos and disorder, more fighting and perhaps a civil war. U.S. troops should stay until peace and stability are brought back.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the matter.

Concern had already been mounting in Afghanistan about the possibility that the U.S. might strike a hasty deal with the Taliban, which Afghan officials and other observers say would endanger security and democratic progress. While Taliban spokesmen say they have set their sights on withdrawal of all foreign troops, as well as military bases, Afghan officials see a sustained American presence as necessary to fend off the ongoing threat of violence, including by Islamic State militants.

In line with the view of many Afghan observers, the Pakistani official noted that the withdrawal of U.S. support from Afghanistan after the end of Soviet occupation in 1988 resulted in a deadly civil war, sending millions of refugees fleeing to Pakistan and Iran. “We were left to face the dire consequences of that U.S. decision. Pakistan, too, had to bear the brunt of what happened,” he said. "We would not like to see a repeat of that.”

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington, tweeted Thursday that if the reports of the U.S. troop pullback “are true, Pres Trump will have done exactly what Pres Obama did: Send troops in, only to withdraw them prematurely, thereby proving the Taliban’s maxim: Americans have watches, we have time.”

Pakistan provides the U.S. its entry into Afghanistan, and has been a partner in fighting terrorism in the region even as the U.S. has accused it of sheltering extremists. The new Pakistani government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has been actively supportive of peace talks and participated in the most recent peace discussions in the United Arab Emirates that included American, Saudi and UAE officials, as well as Taliban officials.

In Asia, news of the Pentagon chief’s departure raised questions about Washington’s approach to China’s rise.

The uncertainty was felt particularly in India, where bolstering ties with the U.S. has been one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central foreign policy aims.

Arvind Gupta, who served as India’s deputy national security adviser until last year, said the country considered Mattis “a friend” with whom it had “an excellent relationship.” Mattis played a key role in intensifying the defense cooperation between the U.S. and India as both countries seek to manage China’s increasingly active role in the region.

During Mattis’s tenure, the two countries signed a landmark military communications agreement and he developed a rapport with his Indian counterpart, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The two held talks four times this year, most recently earlier this month in Washington. Mattis also met with Modi in June and September.

Since the inauguration, Mattis persistently warned about China as the greatest long-term threat facing the U.S., a view that permeated last year in the administration’s National Security Strategy paper that recast China as a competitor. While Beijing saw the retired Marine Corps general as one of its toughest critics, it also saw Mattis as a straight-shooter in an administration that the Chinese government otherwise has struggled to decipher.

“Due to his calm manners and pragmatism, James Mattis has been widely viewed as a ‘mature guy’ within the Trump administration,” said Shen Yamei, a researcher specializing in American foreign policy and U.S.-China relations at the China Institute of International Studies. “As a result, the military relations between China and the U.S. have been relatively stable under Mattis, despite significant changes taking place in U.S.’s China strategies.”

Gupta, India’s former deputy national security adviser, played down the longer-term consequences of the resignation. “This is not something that has happened for the first time,” he said. “In the end we have to deal with the American administration and that is what we will do.”

In fact, said Ajai Shukla, an Indian defense analyst and former army officer, Mattis’ departure and the abrupt withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is the kind of “adverse contingency New Delhi has been planning for."

“Mattis’s departure signals that it would not be wise to assume that all the old policies will continue,” he said. While India has drawn closer to the U.S., he added, it has also hedged its bets by defusing tensions with China and maintaining ties with Russia. With defense cooperation at the heart of the U.S.-India relationship, his departure will have an “out-of-proportion impact” on ties with New Delhi, Shukla predicted.

News of Mattis’s departure reverberated on the Korean Peninsula, where Pyongyang has said this week it will not give up its nuclear arms until the “U.S. nuclear threat to Korea” is eliminated.

Kwon Bo-ram, a researcher at South Korea’s state-run Institute for Defense Analyses, said the uncertainty created by the resignation could affect the ongoing defense cost-sharing talks between Seoul and Washington. The two sides failed to reach a deal amid disagreement over a bigger South Korean share of the cost.

The shock announcement that Mattis would soon leave the administration also created alarm in Australia, a close ally that currently has several hundred personnel in Afghanistan.

The former foreign minister, Julie Bishop, observed that it would “hard to replace” Mattis, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“His wise counsel, integrity and deep understanding of geostrategic issues will be greatly missed by the U.S. government and those who worked with him,” said Bishop, who worked closely with Mattis during the first two years of the Trump administration. The two countries are part of the “Five Eyes” group, an Anglophone intelligence alliance that also includes Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

Defense Minister Christopher Pyne hailed Mattis as a “close friend of Australia."

Rather than simply another departure of “one of the adults in the Trump administration,” as Jim Molan, a senator with the governing Liberal Party and a former major general in the army, put it, the exit by Mattis makes clear that Australia can no longer rely on the U.S. for its defense.

"The United States, whose military capability now has been severely reduced since the end of the Cold War, now has introduced another extreme variable into their decision-making and that must be of deep concern to Australia,” he told The Australian newspaper. “The answer must be that Australia must be self reliant in its defense.”

And in Western Europe, there was little doubt about how leading American allies viewed the clashing interpretations over Syria that drove Mattis to submit a letter of resignation.

France, which has been actively involved in the conflict in Syria, on Friday made clear that it agreed with the American defense secretary, who had been seeking to persuade the president to stand down on the declaration of victory over ISIS, as The Washington Post reported.

The French defense minister, Florence Parly, said on RTL radio that ISIS had been reduced but not eliminated. She said the French government “does not at all share" the American interpretation that sees the fight in Syria as over.

She also saluted Mattis as a “partner” and a “great solder.”

Stanley-Becker reported from Florence, Constable from Islamabad and Slater from New Delhi. Gerry Shih in Beijing and Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed.