The arrest of an undocumented immigrant in the shooting death of a California police officer this week has renewed criticism of the state’s politically charged efforts to protect immigrants, with a local sheriff suggesting that California’s sanctuary laws could have contributed to the killing.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Newman police officer Ronil Singh, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Singh, a native of Fiji who joined the department in 2011, was killed after he pulled over Perez Arriaga’s vehicle in Newman early Wednesday morning, on suspicion of drunken driving. The officer called out “shots fired” over the radio, police say, and was discovered at the scene with gunshot wounds. Singh was pronounced dead later at a hospital, sparking a multiagency manhunt to track down the suspect.

“Ronil Singh was my older brother. Yes, he’s not coming back, but there’s a lot of people out there that misses him,” Singh’s brother, Reggie, said during a Friday news conference. He added of the suspect’s arrest, “I was waiting for this to happen . . . thank you for working day and night to make this happen.”

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said Perez Arriaga had illegally entered the U.S. at the Arizona border, and was trying to flee to his home country, Mexico, when he was apprehended at a residence in Bakersfield, Ca. The sheriff assailed “sanctuary” rules that limit state and local governments' cooperation with federal immigration agents, calling Perez Arriaga “a criminal illegal alien with prior criminal activity that should have been reported to ICE.”

Perez Arriaga has publicized his gang affiliation and has been arrested twice for DUIs, Christianson added, without providing additional details.



“Law enforcement was prohibited because of sanctuary laws, and that led to the encounter with Officer Singh,” Christenson said. “I’m suggesting that the outcome could have been different if law enforcement wasn’t restricted, prohibited or had their hands tied because of political interference.”

California’s sanctuary laws contain exemptions for serious criminals, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should receive notification of any arrest, as well as fingerprints if an individual is booked and printed. Without more details, it is unclear how sanctuary rules would have applied in Perez Arriaga’s case.

ICE did not immediately respond to an email request Saturday for information on Perez Arriaga.

In addition to Perez Arriaga’s arrest, Christianson said that Perez Arriaga’s brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen, and his co-worker, 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, were arrested Thursday for allegedly helping Perez Arriaga escape after Singh was shot. Virgen and Quiroz were also in the country illegally, Christianson said.

Also arrested on charges of aiding and abetting were Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59, Erasmo Villegas, 36, and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57. the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. They were arrested inside the residence where Perez Arriaga was apprehended.

On Friday afternoon the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said they’d arrested two more people for allegedly aiding Perez Arriaga in his attempted escape: his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ana Leyde Cervantes, and another one of his brothers, 34-year-old Conrado Virgen Mendoza.

“Anyone who aids and helps this criminal was going to go to jail,” Christianson said.

Christianson’s criticism of sanctuary laws echoes sentiments often leveled by President Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with California over the enforcement of immigration rules. On Thursday, before the arrest was announced, Trump tweeted: “There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”

In the past, the president has invoked the case of Kate Steinle to justify his attempts to withhold federal assistance to sanctuary cities. An undocumented immigrant was acquitted in Steinle’s death.

“Why are we providing sanctuary for criminals, gang members?” Christianson asked. “It’s a conversation we need to have.”