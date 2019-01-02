

The "Black Girl Magic" campaign was designed, managed and funded by the Harris County Democratic Party. It included 19 African American women on the ballot, including the 17 sworn in Tuesday. (Harris County Democratic Party)

Democratic candidates unseated more than 50 incumbent Republican judges in the largest jurisdiction in Texas during last November’s elections.

On Tuesday, the newly elected judiciary for Harris County was sworn in, including the 17 African American women who were part of the “Black Girl Magic” campaign.

“It’s a brand new day in Harris County!” the local Democratic Party posted Tuesday on social media.

Harris County, which includes Houston, is one of the most diverse counties in the nation, according to Harris County Democratic Party Chair Lillie Schechter.

With a population exceeding 4 million, it is also the third most populous county in the United States.

Schechter called Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony “fitting.” The county “finally has a judiciary that truly reflects the different faces of the people that come before it,” she said in a statement to The Washington Post.

It’s a brand new day in Harris County! Swearing in of the Newly Elected County Officials and Judges. Today we usher in a new era of representative government and progressive leadership in Harris County. Posted by Harris County Democratic Party on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Today marks a new era in #HarrisCounty government.



I congratulate Harris County Judge @Lina4HC, Commissioner @AdrianGarciaHTX, and all other officials, including a record number of newly elected judges, who were sworn-in. pic.twitter.com/FbEbrHqCgC — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 1, 2019

The “Black Girl Magic” campaign — designed, managed and funded by the Harris County Democratic Party — came to fruition after the primary election, once the women were all on the ballot.

“We looked around the room one day and thought: This is something special,” criminal court Judge Erica Hughes said, dubbing it “divine intervention.”

The women then came together hoping to inspire individuals to get out the vote.

“Most people see our photograph and think, ‘Hmm, that’s not what I was expecting,’ ” Judge Lori Chambers Gray, another “Black Girl Magic” candidate, told The Post. “You don’t think of African American women as making up the U.S. judiciary.”

The barriers that may once have been in place for women are no longer as prominent, Gray said, adding the new judges bring knowledge of the law and also of the citizenry.

“When you talk about a constitution that truly includes everyone, that’s really important,” she said.

Also among newly sworn-in is Lina Hidalgo, the first Latina and first woman sworn in as Harris County’s chief executive, which is referred to as county judge.

Hidalgo defeated incumbent Republican Ed Emmett, who served as county judge more than 10 years. The 27-year-old Colombian American voiced the importance of diversity throughout her campaign.

“We made history in Harris County on Nov. 6 by electing a talented group of individuals who reflect the people and communities we serve,” Hidalgo said in a statement released Tuesday.

The demographics in Harris County have shifted dramatically in recent years. According to recent census data, nearly 20 percent of Harris County’s population is African American, and more than 40 percent is Hispanic.

“You had a judicial bench that did not look like the community. People who had been there for a long time were basically living in a bubble,” Judge Dedra Davis said during an interview with The Post. Davis unseated Brent Gamble (R) in the November election after he spent two decades on the bench.

Some Republican members of the judiciary have been critical of the freshman judges, the Houston Chronicle reported. Many campaigned on criminal justice reform platforms, causing the judges to worry about lax rulings coming from the bench.

After one Houston juvenile court judge lost his reelection bid, he released a handful of defendants who appeared in his courtroom. Why? “This is obviously what the voters wanted,” an attorney heard him say.

Other ousted judges chimed in, noting the “mental torment” that accompanies professional decision-making. Republican Judge Marc Carter, a former Army military intelligence officer, highlighted the emotional toll of serious felony cases.

Hughes, who also has a military background, said her peers bring wide-ranging life and professional experience to the bench.

“It’s something we’re mindful of and ready for,” she said.

[What Texas primary voting tells us about November]

The 17 women — who began their four-year terms Wednesday in the county’s civil, criminal, family and probate courts — were part of a broader Democratic Party success in Harris County.

According to Schechter, of the 75 elected Harris County judgeships, all but one opening unseated a Republican. Several Democratic candidates also defeated incumbents for top county leadership positions, as well as state representative and congressional seats.

The county clerk’s office recorded November voter turnout at its highest for a nonpresidential election. Democratic early voting surged statewide, too.

While the party enjoyed successes locally, other races went to Republicans. Texas voters narrowly reelected incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R) over Beto O’Rourke (D), but incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) won reelection by a wide margin.

Read more

U.S. military tweets, then deletes, a New Year’s Eve joke about dropping bombs

Family of American arrested in Russia on spy charges fears for his safety

An armed man was headed to church to ‘fulfill a prophecy.’ Police stopped him.