

President Trump talks in November with (from left) then-Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Mayor of Paradise Jody Jones, and then-California Gov. Jerry Brown during a visit to a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif., affected by wildfires. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In the midst of a government shutdown, President Trump has threatened to cut off federal emergency aid to California for forest fires.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “billions of dollars” are sent to California to help with its wildfire recovery efforts and claimed, without evidence, that the state would not need the funds if there was proper forest management.

“Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money,” Trump stated. “It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

It is unclear, based on the wording of the tweet, if Trump already directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to withhold funds or if he would be doing so. FEMA representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. An email sent to them generated this automated reply: “Due to the federal funding hiatus, we are not able to respond to general press queries.”

It is not the first time Trump has targeted California. Last year, as deadly wildfires ravaged northern and southern California, Trump criticized the state’s officials for poor forest management.

In November, the president visited Paradise, Calif., to see firsthand the destruction caused by a historic wildfire. He toured the remains of the town alongside then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and then-Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom (D).

After his visit, Trump vowed to help those affected by the wildfires, and Brown had largely praised the president for his efforts.

Newsom, who was sworn into office this week, has wasted no time in criticizing Trump.

Pres. Trump's go-to is governing by fear and division. We can secure our border AND achieve comprehensive immigration reform--without wasting tax payer $ to build a pointless wall. Hundreds of thousands of fed workers are waiting on a paycheck. End the games. Open our government. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2019

On his second day in office, Newsom called for Trump to “end the games” and reopen the federal government, and blasted the president’s proposed border wall as a waste of taxpayer money.

