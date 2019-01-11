

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Oct. 17, 2018 about 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing in October and was found alive Thursday about 65 miles from the family home where her parents were slain. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who went missing for three months after her parents were slain in October, was found alive on Thursday, authorities in Wisconsin said.

The sheriff of Barron County, where the Closs family lived in a town of about 3,300 in northwestern Wisconsin, said his department was notified on Thursday evening that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, located about 80 miles north, had located the teenage girl. A suspect was also taken into custody in the case, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement posted Thursday on Facebook.

“We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” the sheriff said. “From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!”

According to local media, Jayme was located in Gordon, Wis., about 65 miles from where she was last seen. She was found at 4:43 p.m., and a suspect was apprehended at 4:54 p.m., also in Gordon.

The teenager’s whereabouts had puzzled authorities since the early morning of Oct. 15, when a mysterious 911 call led police to the home of the Closs family. The front door had been kicked in, and the parents — James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 — were found dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities said they believed the girl was home at the time, and that she had been kidnapped. An Amber Alert was issued that afternoon.

Jayme’s aunt, Sue Allard, said her niece was in the hospital recuperating on Thursday night.

“There was rumors earlier today, and I prayed and prayed, and they come to not be true,” Allard told CBS affiliate WCCO. “And I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she’s found, and I just cannot believe this.”