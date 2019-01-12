

Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., walks to a closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) made a rookie mistake Friday morning when he attempted to bring a six-pack of craft beers onto the floor of the House of Representatives.

Cunningham laughed off the incident after he was stopped, according to a reporter on the scene. He later explained that he was trying to bring beer from local breweries in his home state to Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), co-chair of the House Small Brewers Caucus.

Only water is allowed on the House floor, no other beverages.

Freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) just tried to take a 6-pack of beer onto the House floor and was told that’s not allowed.



“It’s Friday too,” he said laughing as he turned around. — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 11, 2019

DeFazio was spotted on Capitol Hill later Friday with the beers in hand, which came from South Carolina’s Westbrook Brewing Co. and COAST Brewing.

DeFazio is a major supporter of local beer, and he’s not alone. The Small Brewers Caucus that he helms included 234 members across 43 states as of July, according to its website.

He said Congress should bend its ban on booze to accommodate craft beer.

Welcome aboard, @RepCunningham. First order of business—working on a rules change regarding six-packs on the House Floor. Only small & independent craft brews allowed! https://t.co/zDdmTP1Tsk — Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) January 11, 2019

A spokeswoman for Cunningham did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident Saturday. She told Charleston’s Post and Courier that the congressman brought the beer to the floor because he was rushing to catch a flight. Otherwise, she said, he would have sent it to DeFazio’s office.

He’s not the first freshman to goof up the rules. When Rep Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) was new, he tried to bring a cup of coffee onto the House floor. House guards sent him to the coatroom instead.

Even so, the faux pas brewed trouble with Republicans. Republican National Committee spokeswoman Mandi Merritt issued a statement to the Post and Courier that said the stunt showed Democrats weren’t serious about working with Republicans on border security.

"We knew Democrats were playing partisan games with our national security, but now, they apparently want to play drinking games too,” she said. “Rep. Joe Cunningham should be ashamed.”

In another tweet on Friday, Cunningham said he would “never apologize” for promoting the local businesses.