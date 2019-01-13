

Julián Castro announces his candidacy for president at Plaza Guadalupe in San Antonio on Jan. 12, 2019. (Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)

2020 presidential contender Julián Castro said Sunday morning that President Trump has created a “tragedy at the border” with immigration policies that have separated children from their families.

Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration housing secretary, promised to overhaul immigration laws when he announced his candidacy on Saturday. On Sunday, he slammed Trump for “playing games” with people’s right to seek asylum and said the nation needs to get serious about recognizing this right.

“I don’t believe that we should have family detention for people that are seeking asylum or refugee status solely,” Castro said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” “We should develop other ways to ensure that people are processed and we’re able to keep track of them in the country.”

Castro said that as an alternative to deportation, he would “look at things like ankle monitors” to track where individuals are in the United States. The Obama administration piloted such a program in early 2016, but it was shuttered by the Trump administration, according to an NBC News report.

If elected, Castro would be the country’s first Latino president. He announced his plans to join the increasingly packed field of Democrats running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination at an event in San Antonio on Saturday. He laid out a platform that included making the first two years of college affordable, expanding Medicare to all Americans and creating universal prekindergarten.

When pressed on how he would appeal to centrist Democrats with a largely progressive platform, Castro focused on health care.

“What I hear out there is that there are a lot of folks, a lot of people, who want us to invest in universal health care,” he said. “And I’m under no illusion that accomplishing something like Medicare-for-all would be easy. But I do believe that in this nation, in the richest nation on Earth, that not a single person should be without health care when they need it.”

He said expanded health care could be funded by increased taxes on wealthy Americans and the nation’s richest corporations.

Castro also pushed back on criticism from the Republican National Committee, which responded to his announcement for candidacy by saying he “has made history by becoming one of the biggest lightweights to ever run for president.” The party called his bid for the nomination a “desperate attempt to become someone else’s running mate.”

“You know, they’re going to use those kinds of words for every single Democrat that decides to run for president,” Castro said. “I know what it takes to ensure that we have a government that functions well and to help inspire people.”