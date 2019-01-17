

David Shulkin at a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on March 15, 2018. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Former Veterans Affairs secretary David Shulkin violated ethics rules and the department’s Executive Protection Division compromised safety procedures during Shulkin’s tumultuous time at the agency, according to a new report from the Veterans Affairs inspector general.

The IG investigation was commissioned after “various complaints” alleged broadly that VA’s protection division was being mismanaged, including “ineffective procedures, scheduling and overtime abuses, pay administration issues, time card fraud and various policy violations.”

There were inadequate threat assessments, the report found, and “insufficient written operational procedures that resulted in security vulnerabilities.”

In one example, agents habitually stored the keys for Shulkin’s motorcade vehicle behind the fuel door, rather than returning them to a secure location. Agents also weren’t wearing proper protective gear, and one agent shared details of the secretary’s whereabouts with unauthorized people.

The complaints also claimed that Shulkin — who left his job in the Trump administration in March — had misused the protective services available to him.

The report did not find evidence that Shulkin had abused his authority in using official security and transportation for nonofficial events. But the oversight committee determined that he violated ethics rules when he permitted his VA employee driver to use a personal vehicle to drive around his wife.

