

Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Police have charged a 36-year-old nurse with sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult less than a month after a woman in a vegetative state unexpectedly gave birth at a health-care facility in Phoenix.

The man was identified as Nathan Sutherland, a licensed nurse who was at least partially responsible for the victim’s care at Hacienda HealthCare.

Authorities obtained a search warrant compelling Sutherland to give a DNA sample Tuesday morning. A few hours later, he was in handcuffs.

The birth — and the sexual assault of a vulnerable individual that must have preceded it — cast a harsh glare on conditions at a nonprofit organization that bills itself as a leading provider of health care for Phoenix’s medically fragile.

[‘We had no idea she was pregnant’: 911 call details woman giving birth in vegetative state]

The 29-year-old woman who gave birth a few days after Christmas was a special — and especially dangerous — case: She had been in a persistent vegetative state since 1992. The infant was delivered by a Hacienda HealthCare nurse.

This story is developing and will be updated.

