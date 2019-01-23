

Law enforcement officials take cover outside a SunTrust Bank branch, in Sebring, Fla. (News Sun via AP)

Several people were shot Wednesday afternoon after a gunman barricaded himself inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Fla., authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m., a man contacted police to say he had fired shots inside the bank, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived, they established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the gunman, the sheriff’s office said.

“After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect eventually surrendered, they added.

Multiple people were shot, according to Highlands County commissioner Dan Elwell.

Officials have not yet confirmed if there were any deaths or injuries. A news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis is planned for 4:30 p.m.

I will be at the press conference at @HighCoSheriff Office at 4:30 p.m. EST to provide updates on the tragic shooting that occured earlier today. Please continue to keep the victims and their families in your prayers. https://t.co/Cxx5LOPEr1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2019

Footage from the scene by WFLA News Channel 8 showed several police cars surrounding the bank, where the entrance was mangled and shattered.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities had directed co-workers and relatives of anyone who was at the bank to go to a nearby hotel.

“ONLY co-workers and family members please,” the sheriff’s office said.

Representatives for the bank said they could not give out details at this time.

“We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch,” SunTrust spokeswoman Sue Mallino said in an email. “We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

This post will be updated.

