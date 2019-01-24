

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund listens to a question during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Sebring, Fla., where five people were shot and killed Wednesday at a SunTrust Bank. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'meara/AP)

A day after a 21-year-old man stormed a Sebring, Fla., bank with a gun, then shot and killed everyone inside, authorities said they have found no “true motive” for the bloodshed.

It does not appear that Zephen Xaver, the alleged shooter, had any connection to the SunTrust Bank he terrorized Wednesday afternoon or the five women he shot dead inside, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a news conference Thursday. Hoglund called it a “random act” with “no specific targets.” He said the investigation is ongoing and that the crime scene remains active.

Visibly shaken and emotional, Hoglund also offered information on the five victims, all women and all members of the small Sebring community of 10,000 people.

“Our community suffered a tremendous loss at the hands of a heinous criminal,” Hoglund said. “Zephen Allen Xaver knowingly and intentionally took the lives of five of our fellow community members — our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our co-workers. Perhaps most unfortunate is that we now refer to them as victims of a senseless crime.”

Four were bank employees and a fifth, Cynthia Watson, 65, was a customer. Hoglund identified one of the bank employee victims as Marisol Lopez, 55, but said family members of the other three did not want the names of their loved ones released. The police chief cited a Florida statute that he said grants family members this right.

Xaver, who friends and family said grew up in northern Indiana before moving to Sebring last year, has been charged with five felony counts of murder. Earlier on Thursday, a judge denied the 21-year-old bond during his first court appearance. Xaver was shackled and hung his head. He did not speak.

At the news conference Thursday, Hoglund offered a minute-by-minute timeline of the shooting and its aftermath.

Xaver entered the bank at 12:30 p.m. with a gun and immediately took over the branch by force, according to investigators.

“He then shot everyone in the bank,” Hoglund said.

At 12:36, Xaver called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed five people inside, the sheriff said. Dispatchers remained on the line with him as Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sebring Police Department officers, crisis negotiators and a SWAT team descended on the bank.

Negotiators tried unsuccessfully to persuade Xaver to allow medical personnel to treat the shooting victims. Eventually, Hoglund said he ordered the SWAT team to enter the bank, which was “accomplished” at 1:54 p.m. Authorities took Xaver into custody at 2:28 p.m.

“Unfortunately,” Hoglund said, choking up, “all victims had succumbed to their injuries inside the bank.”



Crime scene tape hangs inside the SunTrust bank Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Sebring, Fla., where five people were fatally shot. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'meara/AP)

Law enforcement officials said there was no evidence that Xaver tried to rob the bank, and they did not offer any additional information about other possible motives for the attack. But two people who know Xaver told The Washington Post early Thursday that the suspect had talked about killing before.

Alex Gerlach, who said she dated Xaver on and off for about three years, said she met him in a psychiatric hospital in 2013 in Plymouth, Ind., the area where Xaver grew up and attended high school. Gerlach provided a photo of herself with Xaver to WSBT, a station in South Bend, Ind. (Xaver’s parents did not immediately return calls or messages from The Post to confirm whether he was diagnosed with a mental illness.)

“Since the time we met, he had this fascination with death,” she said. “It got worse as we broke up. We got back together on and off for a while. Then I decided it was too much for my mental health.”

Still, she said they kept in touch every few months. She said last week he told her he had purchased a gun — a handgun, from what she remembers — but that “no one thought anything of it” because he had always liked guns, she said. A friend of Gerlach’s who also knew Xaver, and who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity, said Xaver had once told her he wanted to join the military “because he wanted to kill people."

On Tuesday at 11 p.m., the night before the shooting, the friend said Xaver sent her a Facebook message, which was provided to The Post. All the message said was “Hey..” Now, she said, she fears he was reaching out for help. Both friends say they had been encouraging him to seek help for years.

“I’m just sad that he didn’t get the help he needed because this could have been prevented,” the friend said. “I’m even more upset that he messaged me and I didn’t say anything, because I didn’t want to speak to him out of respect for my best friend. Now I wish I would have. I feel like I could have said something if I would have known. But I know you never truly know what someone really has planned.” She said she hopes that “those poor people” who were shot get justice.

Josh Xaver, who identified himself as the suspect’s father, told CNN late Wednesday that his son moved to Florida about a year ago. He said he is “heartbroken for the victims."

“He wasn’t raised to be like this,” he said. “He’s always been a good kid. He’s had his troubles, but he has never hurt anyone before.” CNN noted that he did not elaborate on what troubles his son had faced.

While living in Sebring, Xaver was hired in November as a correctional officer trainee at the Avon Park Correctional Institution, about 17 miles northeast of Sebring, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed late Wednesday.

Xaver resigned from that job on Jan. 9, the department noted.

“He had no discipline while employed with the department,” Florida Corrections Department spokesman Patrick Manderfield said.

Representatives of SunTrust Bank did not answer questions and said they were “deeply saddened” by the shooting at the Sebring branch.

“We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved,” SunTrust Banks CEO William H. Rogers Jr. said in a statement. “Our entire team mourns this terrible loss.”

The bloodshed in Sebring was the latest mass shooting in Florida, where rampages have cut down students, travelers and clubgoers in recent years.

The Sebring shooting occurred just weeks before the first anniversary of the Parkland massacre, in which 17 students and staff were killed in a high school in February 2018. In January 2017, a traveler flew to the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport, then shot and killed five people in the baggage claim area.

In June of the same year, police said a disgruntled former employee returned to an Orlando factory after being fired and gunned down five ex-colleagues. A year earlier, a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub.

Mass violence in public places frequently occurs after attackers have alarmed the people around them, research has shown. Many attackers had made threats or suggested they harbored an intention for violence before the bloodshed occurred.

An FBI study examining dozens of shootings between 2000 and 2013 found that more than half the attackers had revealed their desire to carry out violence. Sometimes this was a threat to people they later targeted, but in other cases, it was a broader desire to hurt people.

The FBI research also found that in every active shooter’s life, at least someone noticed a concerning behavior; in many cases, people around the attacker saw multiple alarming behaviors. The study also found that despite the public view of mass violence as being linked to mental health, law enforcement officials could verify that only about a quarter of the attackers had diagnosed mental health problems.