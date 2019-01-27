The magnet fishermen hauled up the catch of the day — a few metal scraps mixed in with a World War II-era hand grenade — and secured it in the trunk of a car.

At this point, many people would call the police to report a potentially dangerous explosive weapon.



The grenade (Ocala Police Department)

But the man and woman, perhaps disappointed that their trawling of Florida’s Ocklawaha River had ended with a decades-old relic instead of the precious metals they were seeking, instead pointed their car west toward a popular fast-food destination: Taco Bell.

The couple arrived at the restaurant and reported the find, prompting a bomb squad to respond and carry off the grenade so it could be “destroyed off site at a later time,” according to an incident report from the Ocala Police Department.

The grenade was corroded and did not appear functional, Lt. Angy Scroble said, but it was recovered and taken away out of an abundance of caution. The department described the scene as an “evacuation” on Twitter, but Scroble said officers secured the parking lot to keep patrons away. Some employees remained inside, she said.

Bomb squad officers identified the grenade as produced in the World War II era, although it was unclear where, Scroble said. The nearby Ocala National Forest has been used for military training in the past, Scroble said, adding that it was uncertain if that included any time during the 1940s.

The couple involved did not return a request for comment. They were not charged with any crimes, Scroble said.



A grenade similar to the one found in Florida. (iStock)

A photo from the department appeared to show the rusted husk of a Mk 2 grenade, popularly known as a “pineapple grenade” because of the rectangular ridges on its body. The weapons were carried by troops from the tail end of World War I through the Vietnam War.

The unexploded detritus of war, such as land mines, unexploded bombs and other munitions, is likely to vex authorities and civilians for as long as there is conflict — and the weapons that come with it.

World War II-era training bombs dropped by airplanes in the Atlantic have washed ashore in North Carolina, and U.S. coastal areas are littered with torpedoes and depth charges left after German U-boat attacks.

The dangers go back further. In 2008, an American artifact collector was killed restoring a cannonball from the Civil War, one of the estimated 1.5 million artillery rounds and cannonballs fired in the conflict. Estimates say as many as 1 in 5 were duds, some now buried in the ground and threatening future construction projects in Virginia, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

European developers and construction workers routinely encounter unexploded ordnance from World War II. And in Vietnam and Laos, U.S.-supplied munitions have killed and wounded thousands since the war.

But Saturday in central Florida saw a more tranquil conclusion.

“Taco Bell has reopened,” the department said on Twitter.

