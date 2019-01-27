

A Louisiana man who authorities say killed five people, including his own parents, was caught Sunday following a day-long manhunt that spanned multiple states.

Dakota Theriot, 21, shot and killed his girlfriend, her father and her brother before driving to a neighboring county, where he killed his own parents, authorities said. Theriot then drove more than 1,000 miles northeast to Richmond County in Virginia, where he was arrested Sunday morning.



Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the rampage began shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, when authorities in Livingston Parish, east of Baton Rouge, received a 911 call about three victims who had been shot. Those victims were the suspect’s girlfriend, Summer Earnest, 20; her father, Billy Earnest, 43; and her younger brother, Tanner Earnest, 17.

Ard said there were two children inside the home, ages 7 and 1. They were not harmed.

Theriot then stole Billy Earnest’s 2004 Dodge pickup truck and drove to Ascension Parish, about 30 miles away, and shot his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, inside their trailer, authorities said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said the suspect’s father was still alive when officers arrived and was able to tell them that his son had shot him.

“We want to make sure that we as quickly as we possibly can, get this person in custody, behind bars where he belongs, where he needs to be,” Ard told reporters at a news conference Saturday night.

Authorities said they still do not have a motive in the killings. Theriot had been arrested once for minor drug possession, but he did not have previous encounters with police that would have hinted at the likelihood of violence.

Theriot is facing five counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

He had been living with his girlfriend and her parents in the Livingston Parish home for the past couple of weeks.

