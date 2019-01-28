

Terry Crews attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For years, actor Terry Crews said he “looked up” to comedian D.L. Hughley as “one of the funniest most talented people I’ve ever seen.”

“I remember when I saw you warming up the crowd at FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR and I thought ‘this man is a genius,’” Crews tweeted Sunday, referencing Hughley’s guest appearance on the popular ’90s sitcom starring Will Smith.

But it appears Crews’s reverent feelings toward Hughley are no more.

On Sunday, the pair dueled publicly on social media after Crews excoriated Hughley for suggesting in an interview last year that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star did not do enough to prevent his alleged sexual assault.

“God gave you muscles so you could say no and mean it,” Hughley told VLADTV in August, expressing disbelief that a man as intimidatingly large as Crews, a 240-lb former NFL player, had failed to ward off unwanted contact.

In October 2017, as allegations against now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were beginning to sweep the entertainment industry, Crews came forward with his own account of sexual harassment, writing in a series of tweets that he had been groped by a “high-level Hollywood executive” at a party the year before. He later identified the man as Adam Venit, a longtime agent who has represented big names including Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone. Venit has denied the allegations.

Since going public, Crews has become an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, challenging toxic masculinity and putting critics who have mocked his experience in their place.

“Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted?” Crews tweeted Sunday morning, including a video of Hughley’s expletive-laden interview.

@RealDLHughley



You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No...”



Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted?



I’m listening, sir...https://t.co/v6Q4xrvfJQ — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

The video began with Hughley being asked to share his thoughts on “the whole Terry Crews thing.”

“I think it’s hard for me to think that a dude with all those muscles can’t tell an agent to not touch” him, Hughley said after a brief pause, drawing chuckles from the interviewer. Crews has publicly alleged that Venit groped his genitals.

Hughley added, “I think that now everybody is so into this notion that, ‘It happened to me too,’” before commenting on the actor’s imposing physique.

If he were in Crews’s position, Hughley said he would not have allowed anything to happen.

“Sometimes you just say, ‘ . . . I don’t care what people think of me. You ain’t doing this to me,’” he said.

Hughley later noted that he never had a similar experience in Hollywood, joking, “I’m not sexy enough for that.”

“Low-key I feel like I’m inferior,” he said, smiling. “Here’s my problem, I’ve always had to talk women into sex with me, so I imagine it would have to be the same way with a gay dude.”

In a series of tweets, Crews slammed Hughley as “an example of when comedy turns to sarcasm and cynicism.”

Crews also referenced others who have criticized him including rapper 50 Cent, activist and film producer Tariq Nasheed, and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

“ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well,” Crews tweeted. “When you see me, keep it moving.”

50 Cent and Nasheed have defended their comments, but Simmons tweeted an apology to Crews on Sunday, writing, “My bad never ever meant to silence you i gave my best advice which was wrong, thank you for being a leader.” In another tweet, Simmons described Crews as a “hero for all of us.”

You @50cent @unclerush and @tariqnasheed have decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny.



ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well.



When you see me, keep it moving. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2019

Less than 10 minutes after Crews tweeted his pointed question at Hughley, the comedian responded and appeared to stand by the interview, tweeting, “You saw the video!”

Crews swiftly refuted Hughley’s comments.

“Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS . . . but you act like I didn’t,” he tweeted. “Were you there?”

“That’s different than slapping the s--- outa him,” Hughley retorted, prompting Crews to deliver a scathing reply.

“So sir . . . If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior . . . Should I slap the s--- out of you?” the actor wrote.

Hours after the two sparred, Hughley shared a picture of a quote on his Instagram account that read, “It’s always the people that know you the least, that judge you the most.” The post included the following hashtags: #isaidwhatisaid, #notakebacks, #itiswhatitis.

The fiery exchange captivated social media users, swiftly sparking debates about black culture and toxic masculinity, and even giving rise to a hashtag, #SlapHimTerry. Many rallied behind Crews, praising him for once again calling attention to the challenges faced by male sexual assault survivors.

“I appreciate your courage,” tweeted Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter. “You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault.”

Dear @terrycrews: I appreciate your courage. You are a compassionate, educating voice for male victims of sexual assault. Thank you for standing. It matters for all of humanity and especially for boys and men who’ve been violated, but feel voiceless. Blessings. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 27, 2019

Crews’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cast mates also voiced their support for him.

I say this to say I feel it is very important that @terrycrews has stood strong in his truth and hope it has helped some man or boy in the shadows know that violence or drugs or self-harm aren’t the only path and that they are not alone — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 28, 2019

I know and love Terry Crews. His physical strength is matched by his mental strength - his ability to control his impulses. Only a fool would trade a jail sentence & career suicide for the satisfaction of striking a clearly sick man. — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) January 27, 2019

When Crews first shared his story and in several interviews since then, he explained that though the alleged assault left him enraged, he did not allow himself to respond with physical force.

“Everyone would be screaming and running, and it would be a horrible scene,” Crews told Esquire in November last year. “And then everyone in that room could make a phone call to every movie studio in the world: ‘Well, you know about Terry,’ and they’d believe them. [Pushing back] is not an option. It just isn’t. I got too much to lose.”

This is not to compare the situations of Cyntoia and Terry Crews because both are totally different, but to remind you all that in this society it will NOT be seen as self-defense. Especially with someone with his appearance, he would’ve been punished way more and y’all know it. — Venkayla Haynes (@VenkaylaHaynes) January 27, 2019

Several people pointed out that despite being mocked for how he initially handled the situation, Venit was suspended and demoted in the aftermath of Crews’s allegations, according to the Hollywood Reporter. After coming forward, Crews also reported the alleged groping to the Los Angeles Police Department, but the state’s district attorney ultimately decided not to pursue charges against Venit in March last year, Variety reported. Venit wrote a letter that same month apologizing to Crews, which the actor shared on Twitter.

In September 2018, following the settlement of a lawsuit filed by Crews, Venit retired from the agency, Deadline reported.

[Actor Terry Crews settles his lawsuit against the powerful Hollywood agent who allegedly groped him]

Terry crews got that man fired and won 400k. He made the company change their policies and men are still trying to insist he didn’t handle it correctly. Fragile masculinity — Jon Snow (@__SoulFlower) January 27, 2019

“They know not what they joke — your action forced change @ WME,” another person wrote, referencing Venit’s former agency, William Morris Endeavor.

Others, however, argued that the exchange between Crews and Hughes revealed what one Twitter user described as “an unspoken source of ‘black on black’ violence.”

Terry Crews: I didn’t slap the white man that grabbed my crotch because responding with violence is toxic masculinity. That’s what’s wrong with you black men.



Also Terry Crews: I’ll slap you Dl Hughley pic.twitter.com/nfaJXHOxkf — Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) January 27, 2019

Crews’s widely debated response to Hughley prompted Nigerian-American rapper Chika to launch the #SlapHimTerry hashtag on Sunday, which she billed as “as an extension of the #MeToo movement — this branch is in support of men holding other men accountable.”

“Despite the name, this is a nonviolent group,” Chika wrote. “Unless you’re DL Hughley.”