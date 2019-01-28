No one knows exactly why Corey Brown left home.

The 13-year-old boy left his house last week in Marshalltown, Iowa, after a conversation with his parents.

But it was “a typical discussion about household rules between parents and a 13-year-old child,” Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper said Monday in a phone interview with The Washington Post.

“There was no fight, no argument, no anger.”

Still, later Tuesday night, the teenager apparently walked out — braving the freezing cold in black pants, a black and lime green coat, and a Seattle Seahawks cap, authorities said in a statement.

Following an exhaustive five-day search, Corey was discovered dead Sunday morning in a remote area about a mile away, police said. Authorities are investigating the teen’s death but said there is no evidence to suggest a crime.

“It’s a tragedy,” Tupper said.

Corey Brown, 13, was found dead Sunday, in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Marshalltown Police Department)

The police chief said Corey’s parents realized their son was missing about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said he was last seen before midnight Tuesday, walking in Jackie Terrace, a neighborhood in Marshalltown. The city of almost 30,000 is located about 50 miles northeast of Des Moines.

Local reports said the teen ran away after his parents took away his cellphone, but police did not confirm that when speaking to The Post.

Following the teen’s disappearance, authorities urged residents to search their garages, storage sheds and vehicles for the teen. “It is possible this young man continues to walk about in our community, and he could use these locations to hide or seek shelter,” police said in a statement. Police also released a missing people poster, asking residents to share it throughout the community.

Corey’s parents appeared at a news conference Thursday, pleading for their son’s safe return.

“You know how much we love you,” his mother, Michelle Brown, said, according to ABC affiliate WOI-DT. “I am not going to stop until I find you. If you are out there, please come home.”

“Corey,” his father added, “if you are out there, bud, you are not in trouble. Just come home.”

About 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Corey’s body was found in west Marshalltown in a secluded area not visible from the road, Tupper said.

Authorities are investigating to determine why the teen left and how he died. Autopsy results are pending, police said.

“We may never know why he left,” Tupper said. “Pray for the family.”

