Five law enforcement officers were shot in Southeast Houston on Monday “following an encounter with a suspect,” authorities said.

Details surrounding the shooting and the conditions of the officers were not immediately available. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that a “suspect is down.” It is not clear if there were more suspects or casualties.

Law enforcement sources told the Houston Chronicle that the shootings took place while officers from the Narcotics Division were serving a warrant, the newspaper reported.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Office’s Union, tweeted that the officers were en route to hospitals, with at least one being transported by helicopter.

Police said the incident took place at 7800 Harding Street, which is located in southeast Houston. They warned at 7:20 p.m. that the location is an active crime scene. Police are expected to make an announcement soon at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where all of the wounded officers were transported.

“We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

Houston Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in a Monday evening statement that the city would deploy any resources necessary to “bring swift justice to those involved.”

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Abbott said. " ... I ask all Texas to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

This is a developing story and will be updated.