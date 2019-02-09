associate professor of political science, Emory University

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (Associated Press)

To some, the revelation that two of Virginia’s top three elected officials — both Democrats — wore blackface seems like schadenfreude. For two generations, Democrats have held a clear perceptual advantage on civil rights, which has led to blacks flocking to support Democratic candidates in large numbers. To learn that top Democrats in a politically competitive border state committed egregious racial acts in recent history is troubling. But it does not negate the legitimate reasons why blacks so closely identify with the Democratic Party.

It is hard to understand the current state of black and white, particularly Southern white, party identification in the U.S. without understanding the impact of the 1964 presidential election. Republican nominee Barry Goldwater’s decision to vote against the Civil Rights Act had far-reaching implications for how we understand race and partisan attachment. While a majority of blacks had been voting Democratic since the New Deal, Goldwater’s opposition to the Civil Rights Act helped to shift blacks from being a supermajority Democratic voting bloc to a nearly unanimous Democratic constituency. Similarly, scholars often point to Goldwater’s opposition to the Civil Rights Act — on libertarian grounds — as helping to set the stage for the 50-year secular realignment of Southern whites from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

In recent years, Republican political figures such as Allen West, a former congressman; Herman Cain, a former presidential candidate, and Donald Trump have tried — ineffectively — to portray cohesive black Democratic voting behavior as evidence of blacks’ unthinking, blind loyalty. Critics with similar views may now try to use the racist behavior of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark R. Herring as evidence to ask black voters, as Trump once did, “What the hell do you have to lose?” in an attempt to get them to reconsider their partisan choice. I would warn such critics not to be surprised when they find that most blacks still make the calculated decision to support Democrats.

First, it is disingenuous to assume that just because blacks are overwhelmingly Democratic, they are not critical of their party. Political scientist Katherine Tate noted 25 years ago that the relationship between Democrats and blacks was imperfect. On racial issues, black policy preferences were actually to the left of the mainstream Democratic Party. However, because blacks and Democrats were ideologically closer on racial issues than blacks and Republicans, blacks made a deliberate and rational decision to align with the party that, for them, was less imperfect.

There are numerous historic and contemporary examples of how blacks have challenged Democrats on their racism. Shirley Chisholm, Jesse Jackson, Carol Moseley Braun, and Al Sharpton all ran for president in part to push Democrats to be more inclusive of black candidates and black issues. Rep. Maxine Waters D-Calif.) actively tried to get former Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson installed — instead of future Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe — as DNC chair for reasons of racial equity. Arguably, the selection of Stacey Abrams to deliver this year’s Democratic response to the State of the Union was an attempt to rectify the underrepresentation of blacks in prominent Democratic roles that persists to this day.

So, while the revelations from Richmond may give Republicans a temporary reprieve from having Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on the front page of news coverage, these shocking and horrible incidents do not negate the GOP’s problems with race, whether we are talking about Trump serving as an apologist for white nationalists or local party officials’ racist memes and emails.

Instead, we need to remember that racism is not a Democratic problem or a Republican problem. It is an American problem that implicates us all and has implicated Virginia since the first African indentured servants landed in Jamestown 400 years ago. This universal problem requires universal introspection to be completely solved. Finger pointing and “what-aboutism” solves nothing.