

FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens as Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of homeland security, speaks to reporters outside the White House on Sept. 26, 2017, about hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Less than two years into a tenure marked by five major hurricanes, multiple lethal wildfires and a tense relationship with his boss, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William “Brock” Long resigned Wednesday “to go home to my family,” as he put it in an official statement released by the agency. Peter Gaynor, who has served as Long’s deputy, will assume acting administrator duties.

“This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Thank you for an incredible journey and for the support you have shown me,” Long wrote in a long farewell letter emailed at 3:12 p.m. to FEMA staff.

Long clashed with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in September, when Nielsen appeared intent on forcing Long out of his job in the middle of hurricane season. Just as Hurricane Florence began slamming into the Carolinas, the bitter feud intensified as an internal investigation became public. The inspector general for Homeland Security looked into Long’s use of government vehicles to travel between Washington and his home in North Carolina.

In the middle of the storm, Long told colleagues at FEMA he was on the verge of quitting. But he was popular in the agency and stayed on — until Wednesday, when he surprised his colleagues with his decision to leave.

Long, who had many years of experience in emergency management, easily won Senate confirmation when nominated to the FEMA post two years ago. He was plunged into crisis almost immediately, when Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas and dropped multiple feet of rain, flooding Houston and killing dozens of people. That was followed quickly by hurricanes Irma and Maria and controversy over the administration’s response to the latter’s devastation in Puerto Rico, which led to a death toll of nearly 3,000.

This past year saw two more epic hurricanes, Florence and Michael, and fatal wildfires in California.

“No one could have ever predicted the challenges we would face. Over the past two years, we led this Nation through the toughest series of disasters ever experienced — our mission spanning half the globe,” Long wrote in his farewell letter.

He also had to handle internal agency problems. He launched a campaign against sexual harassment, dubbed “Not on My Watch,” in which he vowed to eradicate what he called a “culture” of misconduct he said has persisted at FEMA for years. Last August he revealed misconduct allegations against the agency’s former personnel chief, who Long said was preying on female employees and in some cases transferring them to different offices to be near male staffers.

Meanwhile Long became entangled in the controversy over his use of government vehicles. Long’s improper use of government resources cost taxpayers $94,000 in staff salary, $55,000 in travel expenses and $2,000 in vehicle maintenance, the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general determined.

An agency spokeswoman said Wednesday that his departure was unrelated to the vehicle controversy.

“It honestly has nothing to do with the travel issue. He’s been away from his family for a long time,” said Lizzie Litzow, the FEMA press secretary. “And he’s chosen this moment to make sure new administrator has enough time to prepare for upcoming hurricane season before it hits.”

FEMA officials have said that Long took corrective steps in recent months to resolve the travel issue, which stemmed from the long-standing practice of FEMA administrators traveling in vehicles equipped with emergency communications gear.

“He took the travel issue so personally that he never got over it,” said another FEMA official who was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The investigation last fall blindsided Long right at the moment he was coping with Hurricane Florence in his home state of North Carolina. Long had begun a signature project in the aftermath of the storm, embedding small groups of FEMA employees inside state agencies to create a more seamless response to the natural disaster. In an interview with The Post he recalled that the first storm he ever lived through was Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when he was 14 years old.

“We had numerous trees down our yard. I think there were eight just across our driveway, no power for roughly 10 days and I was out of school forever. And you know I think that that could have been a catalyst that got me really interested in disasters," he said.

Asked about the controversy over his use of a government car, he said, “I walked to work. I’ve been bitten by a dog walking to work. I’m not even offered a parking spot in my own headquarters. So what’s being put out there, it’s far from the reality.”

The FEMA official said Long’s reputation remained strong among FEMA staffers, many of whom believe he was forced out by Nielsen’s office. “There’s no question they wanted him out,” the official said, “but whether he was forced out or decided to quit is difficult to pinpoint.”

A DHS official who works closely with Nielsen and who had spoken to Long rejected the claim that Nielsen wanted him out.

"We were surprised by this. We wanted him to stay, but the guy’s burned out. He’s exhausted,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe DHS personnel moves.

“Everybody likes the guy. He was good on TV,” the official said. “We didn’t think the car thing was a big deal.”

In his farewell letter, Long wrote, “While this has been the opportunity of the lifetime, it is time for me to go home to my other family — my beautiful wife and two incredible boys. Life is too short not to be with the ones that you love most, and I need to ensure my boys grow up to exhibit the same levels of patriotism that you do. With that, I have respectfully resigned as FEMA Administrator.”

Frances Sellers contributed to this report.