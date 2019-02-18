My friends and I were assaulted by this homophobic man in downtown Salt Lake City last night. Anyone know him? The police are interested in having a chat with him. #SaltLakeCity @slcpd @slcmayor @EqualityUtah pic.twitter.com/1tPFSCADOp — Salonge Knowles (@saltrejo) February 17, 2019

In the eight-second video, a confrontation had already begun when a man in a green T-shirt wanted to confirm one thing. “Are you gay, though?” he asked Sal Trejo.

“Oh, I am,” Trejo said on a darkened Salt Lake City street in a video that he posted online Sunday.

The unidentified man shot back: “Oh, then you are gay.” Then he squared up his arms.

Trejo answered: “Yeah, but you called me a--"

The man in green swung at Trejo, sending his phone to the ground. Several onlookers gasped.

Trejo posted the video on Twitter, appealing for help in identifying the alleged assaulter.

Salt Lake City police are investigating the incident, the department and Mayor Jackie Biskupski wrote Sunday, citing Trejo’s tweet. The department did not have additional details over the Monday holiday, a dispatcher said. Trejo did not return a request for comment.

[Focus of Jussie Smollett assault investigation has ‘shifted,’ Chicago police say]

The incident comes amid scrutiny about a high-profile hate crime investigation involving actor Jussie Smollett. Initially, the “Empire” actor said that after he left a restaurant in Chicago last month, two men assaulted him because he is black and gay. But after questioning and releasing two people of interest without charges, police said new information has “shifted the trajectory of the investigation.”

CNN, citing unnamed police sources, reported that police are exploring the possibility that Smollett may have orchestrated the assault.

Smollett’s attorneys, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, rejected the report. “He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack,” they told CNN in a statement. “Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

Utah State Sen. Derek Kitchen (D), the sole openly gay member of the state legislature, cited the alleged assault as further impetus to advance hate crime laws in Utah. “It’s time for the UT Legislature to act on hate crimes legislation,” Kitchen wrote on Twitter.

State Republicans have held up the bill, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported. No convictions have occurred under current hate crime legislation, according to the paper.

