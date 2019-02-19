

It took rescuers four hours to recover all 16 passengers aboard SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride gondolas when they stopped in midair Monday night. (Kasia Gregorczyk/AP)

Sixteen passengers, including a baby, were rescued after spending four hours trapped inside a stalled SeaWorld gondola ride Monday night.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to a startling scene at Mission Bay around 7:20 p.m. A gust of wind halted the Bayside Skyride, leaving several gondolas suspended midair, above the water, and requiring harnesses and life boats to safely remove the passengers.

SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: 2 juveniles have now been lowered by harnesses & rescued by @SDLifeguards boats. 9 adults and 5 juveniles remain. — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

The fire department announced that firefighters from its Technical Rescue Team removed 16 people from five gondolas. Of the 16, were seven children, including a baby, according to KSWB in San Diego. The San Diego Police Department did not return a request for comment, but KSWB reported that the gust of wind tripped the circuit breaker.

Jonathan Sherr was riding one of the gondolas with his 15-year-old son when it stalled.

“I looked up at the cable, and right when I was looking up at the cable shaking violently, we just stopped,” he told KNSD in San Diego, adding that there was little communication between SeaWorld and the trapped passengers during the first hour of the ordeal.

Twelve-year-old Kimberly Sanchez told the TV station that she also took note of the severe wind conditions when boarding the ride.

“I don’t know even why SeaWorld had the thing open,” she said. “They should’ve just told us to walk out because it was windy, we could’ve fallen off, something could’ve happened. And something did!”

The rescue mission lasted more than four hours, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The department’s official Twitter account reported that by 11:30 p.m., “all 16 people trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground.”

SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: All 16 persons trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground. Great job by our Technical Rescue Team firefighters, @SDLifeguards & support staff. pic.twitter.com/tQvF9djg9U — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

“Guest safety is paramount,” SeaWorld said in a statement Monday, according to KNSD; the company did not respond to a request for comment by The Washington Post. “Once our guests are cared for, we will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride before reopening. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused the guests.”

The statement also mentioned that there were blankets aboard each gondola. At the time of the rescue mission, the National Weather Service said it was approximately 50 degrees in San Diego.

Read more

Fla. sixth-grader faces charges after refusing to recite Pledge of Allegiance

For the elderly and others, drugs are available that aid sexual experience. But insurers and Medicare won’t pay for them.

Gun violence, police reform loom over Chicago election

Man accused in Aurora mass shooting had been convicted for beating girlfriend with baseball bat