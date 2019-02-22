A California couple could face life in prison after pleading guilty to starving, abusing and torturing their 12 oldest children over the course of several years, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

David and Louise Turpin each entered guilty pleas on 14 felony counts, included one count of torture. Officials say the couple repeatedly beat, choked and tied up their children with ropes and chains in what Southern California authorities later dubbed a “House of Horrors.”

As part of their plea agreement, they each face sentences ranging from 25 years to life, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Turpins were arrested in January 2018 after one of their 13 children — a 17-year-old girl — escaped from the family’s home by climbing out a window, then called 911.

[‘Yes, you do. You want to die’: More disturbing details revealed in California child-abuse case]

In addition to the torture charge, the parents also pleaded guilty to four counts of false imprisonment, six counts of cruelty to an adult dependent and three counts of willful child cruelty, authorities said.

David and Louise Turpin have just pled guilty to each of the 14 counts, including one count of torture. — Riverside County DA's Office (@RivCoDA) February 22, 2019

Inside the home, the children were not allowed to bathe more than once per year and were punished for washing their hands above their wrists, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said last year.

A charge pertaining to the youngest of the couple’s 13 children was dropped over a lack of evidence that the toddler had been physically abused, according to media reports following their arrest.

[How a malnourished teen escaped a house full of chains and freed her 12 siblings]

“We needed to determine whether proceeding to trial was worth having the victims testify in this case that has received worldwide media attention,” Hestrin said Friday in a statement. “We decided that the victims have endured enough torture and abuse. I personally met with the victims and, rest assured, they all are relieved to know this case has been resolved. The defendants in this case essentially accepted the maximum punishment under current California law.”

The couple will be sentenced April 19.