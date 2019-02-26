

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub addresses reporters outside an apartment building where five victims were found.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, police entered apartment S-7 on the first floor of a brick building in Morrisville, Pa. Inside one bedroom, they found an “atrocious” crime scene, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub later told reporters: Five dead family members, aged between 9 and 42 years old.

Police say they have the perpetrators in custody – a mother and a daughter who they say massacred their relatives. Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, now each face five counts of homicide and one count of conspiracy.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Weintraub told reporters gathered outside the apartment late Monday. “I just spoke with the family of all five of the deceased and they’re all heartbroken.”

UPDATE: The two women who were taken to the hospital are in custody for the homicide of their five family members. We’re told the suspects are a mother and daughter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/etndA5jBLm — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) February 26, 2019

Police have released few details yet about the mass killing in this borough of nearly 9,000 just across the Delaware River from Trenton, N.J. A friend of the victims told NBC10 in Philadelphia that the dead bodies were discovered when the landlord checked on the family.

“I saw the landlord and said, ‘What’s going on?’ And she said, ‘We are doing a welfare check because trash is piled up out there for awhile to see if they are alright.’ Nobody answered the door so the maintenance guys went in,” Nicole Owens, a resident of the apartment, told the station.

Inside, police found the victims, according to a Monday release from Weintraub’s office. Found dead were the two children of Shana Decree, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13; Shana Decree’s sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

Morrisville police chief George McClay told LevittownNow.com that there was no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies and that fire crews didn’t detect any hazardous materials on site. The cause of death “remains under investigation,” per the district attorney’s office.

Weintraub said police are still looking for Joshua Campbell, Jamilla’s 17-year-old son, but he’s not considered a suspect; rather, police want to ensure he’s safe.

“The people that committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and will be made to pay for their crimes," Weintraub told reporters.