Hours after sending an incendiary tweet accusing Michael Cohen of infidelity, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apologized late Tuesday, insisting that he did not intend to threaten President Trump’s former lawyer on the eve of his highly anticipated testimony before Congress.

Without evidence, Gaetz suggested earlier Tuesday that Cohen, who is married, had multiple “girlfriends,” prompting some legal observers and Democrats to accuse the Florida Republican of engaging in witness tampering. About seven hours later, he issued a mea culpa in a tweet addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did," he wrote just before midnight. "I’m deleting the tweet & should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry.”

Speaker, I want to get the truth too. While it is important 2 create context around the testimony of liars like Michael Cohen, it was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry. https://t.co/Rdbw3sTQJD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 27, 2019

Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally who frequents the Fox News circuit to defend the president, has a history of making inflammatory remarks and pushing conspiracy theories, such claims that Democrats in Florida tried to steal the November midterms with illegal ballots. In 2018 he invited a right-wing Internet troll as his guest to the State of the Union address and appeared on a radio show hosted by Alex Jones of Infowars.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, "Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot.”

When reached by phone by The Washington Post after sending the tweet, Gaetz made no apologies, maintaining that his message wasn’t meant to intimidate Cohen, but rather to question his truthfulness.

“Challenging the credibility and veracity of a witness is something that happens every day in America,” he said, "and we need more of that in Congress when people intend to come and lie to us.”

Democrats have charged that Trump, his subordinates and Republicans have been trying to silence Cohen as he has turned on his former boss. On Tuesday, Gaetz took to the House floor to question if Cohen even “lies to his own family,” saying his “web of lies are not to be believed.”

But Gaetz’s tweet drew swift rebuke from Democrats and legal observers, who argued he crossed a line.

“This isn’t a scene from Godfather II,” Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) tweeted at Gaetz. “Witness intimidation is not going to work.”

“Hey @mattgaetz: Do you know about 18 U.S.C. 1512(b), which prohibits tampering with witnesses to official proceedings?” Stephen I. Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, wrote on Twitter, mimicking Gaetz’s tweet to Cohen.

“Hey @mattgaetz,” began Ryan Goodman, former special counsel to the Defense Department and now a New York University law professor. “Does your personal attorney know you’ve just engaged, very clearly, in the crime of witness tampering? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat.”

Pelosi did not directly condemn Gaetz’s tweet. But in a statement issued on Twitter to all House members around 6 p.m., she said: “I encourage all Members to be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties.”

She urged that the House Ethics Committee “should vigilantly monitor these types of statements,” which she said may not be constitutionally protected speech.

Gaetz apologized and deleted his tweet about six hours later.

Cohen is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before the House Oversight Committee and is expected to say that Trump is “a racist,” “a conman” and “a cheat” who had advance knowledge of the WikiLeaks plot to publish stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Republicans are expected to question Cohen’s credibility. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December after being convicted of financial crimes and lying to Congress, in what U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III described as a “veritable smorgasbord of criminal conduct.”

Cohen will testify Wednesday that he lied to Congress in previous testimony about Trump’s business dealings in Moscow, according to a transcript of his prepared remarks. He also says Trump did not directly instruct him to lie, but suggested he should implicitly.

In a statement Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word.”

Rachael Bade contributed to this report.