

An explosion in May 2018 rocked a Orange County, Calif. neighborhood, and killed a spa owner. (Orange County Register/Orange County Register)

There were only two customers inside the Magyar Kozmetika day spa on the afternoon tragedy shut down the Southern California business for good.

A Hungarian mother and daughter had finished up their treatments around 1 p.m. on May 15, 2018, when they approached the front desk at the spa in Aliso Viejo, Calif., to pay, a federal affidavit would later document. The spa’s co-owner, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak, was sorting through the mail. Four cardboard boxes were laid out on the floor. As the customers watched, Krajnyak hefted one onto the desk, and ripped open the flaps.

Flames and smoke swallowed up the spa. The blast shattered the windows, shot glass and human flesh out into the parking lot and the palm trees outside, and set car alarms screaming across the Orange County neighborhood.

“Then everyone started running out of buildings everywhere with looks on their faces of just horror,” a witness later recounted to NBC Los Angeles. “I saw two women come out full of blood, hair singed, just glass stuck to the hair, glass stuck to their bodies. Their skin was burned and peeled back, and they were just in shock.”

The mother and daughter — presumably the figures spotted leaving the blast-crushed building — remarkably survived the explosion but required hospital treatment for burns and lacerations. Krajnyak, however, was killed. “We do not believe at this time that this was an accident,” Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes told reporters at a news conference after the blast.

On Sunday, nearly 10 months after the explosion, authorities announced that Krajnyak’s ex-boyfriend and business partner in the spa, 59-year-old Stephen Beal, has been arrested “in connection with the Aliso Viejo explosion,” Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, told the Los Angeles Times.

Beal had been a suspect in the bombing since the early days of the investigation, leading to his arrest last May after a search turned up 130 pounds of explosives and chemical precursors in his garage, as well as two improvised explosive devices.

At the time, Beal claimed the items were tied to his model rocket hobby. A federal criminal charge of possessing an unregistered destructive device was later dropped.

Now, Beal will face new charges related to Krajnyak’s death. According to the Times, the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office are planning to hold a news conference on Monday to outline the latest developments. He is currently in custody, and does not appear to yet have an attorney on record.

Beal and Krajnyak’s relationship started as a jet-setting romance that spun into a business arrangement.

Beal was a part-time actor who had been building his own fireworks and model rockets since the late 1990s, according to a federal arrest affidavit filed last year. The Times reported last year that Beal would fire off his homemade rockets near Edwards Air Force Base. In an interview with authorities after the May 2018 explosion, Beal claimed that he lost interest in rockets in 2004, after one of his creations attained Mach 2 speed.

In the same interview, Beal told investigators he had met Krajnyak on an online dating site, and the two began seeing each other in June 2016. A skin care expert, Krajnyak she had opened the spa herself in 2006. The couple crisscrossed the globe, including vacations to Canada, Cuba and Portugal, the Times reported last year.

The couple eventually went into business together. However, by March 2018, the relationship “began to cool,” Beal later told investigators, “due to disputes over the exclusivity of the relationship and financial issues,” according to the federal affidavit. They split up, but continued to act as business partners. Beal forked over the $1,500 monthly rent on the spa’s space and half the operating costs.

“Some months he would have to loan Krajnyak money to cover all of the costs,” the affidavit states. “[O]ther months, she made enough to cover the costs.”

Following the explosion, Beal contacted authorities himself after seeing the destruction on the news. He consented to a search of his property, according to the affidavit. In a pool house and garage structure on his property, authorities discovered cardboard tubes, batteries, 130 pounds of explosives and other chemicals, black powder, as well as two handguns and a shotgun.

Beal told investigators the devices were related to his rocket hobby, as well as a device he designed for his neighbor’s gopher problem. But the federal affidavit noted the evidence collected from Beal’s property was “not consistent with that of a model rocket.” Nevertheless, two weeks after he was charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device, the charge was dropped.

“Further examination by the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises questions as to whether the devices meet the statutory definition for a ‘destructive device,’” the U.S. attorney’s office stated in court documents, according to the Times.

In a strange twist, Beal’s arrest in the explosion has reportedly drawn investigators to take a look at his wife’s death in 2008. According to the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Christine Beal died in Long Beach, Calif., after a large piece of furniture fell on her as she and Beal were trying to move it.

The coroner, however, found the cause of death was “undetermined,” and also noted “chronic lead intoxication” as well as “pancreatitis, electrolyte imbalance and other undetermined factors” in the woman.

On Sunday, Long Beach authorities told the Press-Telegram they were reassessing her death. The Times reported Beal attempted to claim a $21,225 life insurance payout from his wife’s death, but the claim was denied at least once. It is unclear whether he was ever successful in receiving the money.

“The cause of death was undetermined so it was a coroner’s case,” police spokeswoman Nancy Pratt told the paper. “Right now, detectives are taking a look at it.”

