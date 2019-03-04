

appeared to be a tornado struck in the area on Sunday. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)

At least 14 people are dead in Alabama after severe weather, including tornadoes, ripped through parts of the Southeast on Sunday afternoon, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

“The damage is significant,” Jones told reporters on Sunday. “I would put it in the category of catastrophic based on the destruction of the homes we’ve seen.”

Jones said people are still missing and several have been transported to hospitals, some with “very serious injuries.” Located about 100 miles southwest of Atlanta, Lee County, Ala., which includes the city of Auburn, has a population of more than 161,000 and covers roughly 600 square miles. On Facebook, the East Alabama Medical Center announced it had received “more than 40 patients as a result of the tornado this afternoon and expect more.”

6 p.m. Update We have received more than 40 patients as a result of the tornado this afternoon and expect more. Some... Posted by East Alabama Medical Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, the first tornado to hit Lee County was at least an EF-3, meaning wind speeds were anywhere between 136 to 165 mph and damage is considered to be “severe.” The first tornado warnings for the area were issued at 1:58 p.m.

One of the tornadoes appeared to travel for at least several miles on the ground and was at least a quarter-mile wide, Jones said.

We had someone on the ground in Lee Co briefly before the sun went down. First tornado to impact Lee County today was at least an EF-3 & at least 1/2 mi wide...this is pending further/more detailed assessment tomorrow. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 4, 2019

Sunday marks the deadliest day for tornadoes in the U.S. since Jan. 22, 2017, when 16 people were killed in South Georgia, according to the Weather Channel.

On Twitter, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) warned residents to “stay vigilant” as more severe weather was expected to hit the region later Sunday evening.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today,” Ivey wrote in another tweet. “Praying for their families & everyone whose homes or businesses were affected.”