

Tom Steyer holds one of his Need to Impeach town hall meetings at Doubletree Hotel on March 20, 2018, in Largo, MD. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On Tuesday, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer debuted ads targeting two of President Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). The ads from Steyer’s Need to Impeach PAC, which will run in the Republicans’ home districts, accuse the two members of the House Oversight Committee of lacking “the courage to stand up and defend our Democracy.”

Late on Tuesday, Trump retorted that in fact it was Steyer, who has poured millions into pushing for impeachment and backing Democratic candidates, who lacked courage.

“Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the ‘guts’ or money to run for President," Trump tweeted, linking to Jordan’s critique of the ads. “He’s all talk!”

Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the “guts” or money to run for President. He’s all talk! https://t.co/klmVsCmeNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Beset by mounting pressure from inquiries into his campaign and businesses, threats of Republican senators defecting from his national emergency, and alarming new poll numbers, Trump responded as he often has in the past: Taking to Twitter to vent.

In a half-dozen tweets and retweets sent right up until midnight, Trump took aim at Steyer and two of his most familiar targets: Hillary Clinton and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Trump saved his most direct ire on the night for the billionaire, though, who has made removing Trump from the White House the centerpiece of his ambitious political agenda. Although Steyer was believed to be considering a bid for the Democratic nomination in late 2018, he laid those rumors to rest in January.

Steyer, whose super PAC, NextGen America, poured $61 million into the 2018 midterms, instead announced plans to spend $16 million targeting incumbent Republicans in 2020 who back Trump. The 61-year-old former hedge fund manager also said he plans to embark on a national town hall tour to press his view that Trump should be impeached.

That activism has drawn Trump’s anger in the past, most notably in October when he mocked Steyer as a “stumbling lunatic” just days after a Florida man had mailed pipe bombs to him and other prominent Democrats and critics of the president.

Steyer responded to Trump’s latest broadside by calling him “the most corrupt president in American history.”

You are the most corrupt president in American history and the American people will hold you accountable. That’s not talk. https://t.co/3OSGNtjNTs — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 6, 2019

The billionaire wasn’t the only foe on Trump’s mind Tuesday night. The president also retweeted multiple stories suggesting that his campaign never colluded with Russia, including two shared by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and one from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who called the Democrats’ probes a “colossally stupid decision to overreach.”

Trump also quoted Hans von Spakovsky, a Heritage Foundation fellow who served on Trump’s voter fraud commission, comparing Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to former senator Joseph McCarthy.

Hans Von Spakovsky, “I haven’t seen any evidence of actual violations of the law, which is usually a basis before you start an investigation. Adam Schiff seems to be copying Joseph McCarthy in wanting to open up investigations when they don’t have any evidence of wrongdoing.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Trump’s attacks came the same day a new poll from Quinnipiac University found that a plurality of Americans think the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, told the truth when he accused the president of numerous crimes during his testimony to Congress last week, and that more Americans believe Cohen than Trump. The poll also found a majority supporting investigations into Cohen’s claims.