Fox News host Tucker Carlson is under fire for comments degrading women during interviews on a radio show between 2006 and 2011, after the nonprofit Media Matters for America released audio from the show on Sunday.

Carlson, who was hired by Fox News in 2009, reportedly spent about an hour a week calling in to the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, a popular radio program based in Tampa, according to Media Matters. The organization compiled more than a dozen clips of Carlson on the show in which he described women as “extremely primitive,” and used words such as “pig” and the C-word. Carlson also suggested underage marriage is not as serious as forcible rape and called rape-shield laws “totally unfair.”

In a statement emailed to The Washington Post on Sunday, Carlson declined to apologize for the past comments.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago,” Carlson said. “Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

Warning: The following audio contains explicit language.

The audio clips from Media Matters swiftly went viral. By late Sunday, Carlson was trending on Twitter with more than 22,000 mentions, many slamming the host as “sexist” and condemning his views.

This is not the first time the host has drawn widespread rebuke for his comments. In December, Carlson’s show was boycotted by advertisers after he argued that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

Asked for comment on the newly surfaced audio, Fox News referred The Post to Carlson’s statement.