

FBI perp walk members of the Gambino crime family, including Frank Cali, in 2008. Cali was killed in front of his home on Wednesday night. (New York Daily News/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Frank Cali, the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family whose deep ties to the Sicilian Mafia made him a figure of influence and power in both New York and Sicily, was fatally shot outside his home in Staten Island on Wednesday night, police told The Washington Post.

At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Cali, 53, was in front of his red-brick colonial style home in the Todt Hill neighborhood, when he was approached by a blue pickup truck. Known as “Franky Boy,” the Gambino boss was reportedly shot six times in the chest and run over by the truck, as first reported by the New York Daily News.

In a statement to The Post, an official with the New York Police Department’s 122nd Precinct, which covers Staten Island, said police responded to a 911 call of an assault involving Cali at 9:17 p.m. The address given on Hilltop Terrace near Four Corners Road, located by the Richmond County Country Club, matched Cali’s address, according to public records.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso,” police said to The Post. “EMS also responded to the scene and transported the victim to Staten Island University North where he was pronounced deceased.”

Reports of sobbing, panic and fear from witnesses late Wednesday provided a window into the chaotic, swift violence that unfolded in a quiet neighborhood long known for its mob history.

“There were like six shots, and then there were three more,” one witness told the Daily News. “The man was on the ground face-up. His head was by his SUV, and the truck was open.”

Another neighbor told the New York Times that he heard a series of about seven gunshots.

“I just heard the pow-pow-pow-pow-pow,” he said to the Times.

Cali’s death marks the first time in 34 years that a crime family boss was fatally shot in New York City. The previous instance was in 1985, when Paul Castellano, another Gambino crime boss, who was assassinated under the orders of John Gotti outside Manhattan’s Sparks Steak House. As the Daily News reported, Cali lived only a half-mile away from Castellano’s home.

Once described as “the rising star of the American mafia,” Cali was an influential capo before the age of 40. His influence stemmed from his family connections with the Inzerillo crime family in Palermo, Sicily.

“Cali is seen as a man of influence and power by organized crime members in Italy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joey Lipton said during a bail hearing in 2008. Lipton went on to quote an intercepted conversation from an Italian mobster, who described Cali as “a friend of ours.”

Federal authorities recognized this and attempted to stop his rise. In 2008, Cali plead guilty to conspiring to extort money, stemming from a failed bid to build a NASCAR track on Staten Island. He was released after completing a 16-month prison sentence. Upon his release, the Justice Department ordered that Cali not come in contact with his uncle, John Gambino, if it was not approved ahead of time by his probation officer. (Gambino died at 77 of natural causes in 2017.)

In 2015, Cali was elevated to acting boss of the Gambino crime family, succeeding Domenico Cefalu.

Police told The Post that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.