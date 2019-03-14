

The Southern Poverty Law Center announced Thursday it terminated its co-founder and chief litigator Morris Dees. (Dave Martin).

The Southern Poverty Law Center terminated its co-founder and chief litigator Morris Dees on Wednesday, the civil rights organization announced.

In a Thursday statement, SPLC President Richard Cohen stressed the importance of "ensuring that the conduct of our staff reflects the mission of the organization and the values we hope to instill in the world.”

“When one of our own fails to meet those standards, no matter his or her role in the organization, we take it seriously and must take appropriate action," Cohen wrote. The statement did not offer specifics on the circumstances behind Dees’s termination. When pressed for more details on the decision, a spokesman for SPLC said he "can’t comment on the details of individual personnel” and did not anticipate any further statements on the matter.

In its story on the firing, the Montgomery Advertiser cited its 1994 investigation into the advocacy group, in which staffers accused Dees of being a racist and alleged “discriminatory treatment of black employees." The SPLC denied claims of racism raised in the series, the Advertiser reports.

[The Southern Poverty Law Center and the delicate task of defining hate in 2018]

The statement continued, “Today we announced a number of immediate, concrete next steps we’re taking, including bringing in an outside organization to conduct a comprehensive assessment of our internal climate and workplace practices, to ensure that our talented staff is working in the environment that they deserve – one in which all voices are heard and all staff members are respected."

Dees founded the organization in 1971. His biography was scrubbed from the SPLC’s website by Thursday afternoon, but a cached version of the page lists his awards and lauds him for “innovative lawsuits that crippled some of America’s most notorious white supremacist hate groups.”

In 2006, the National Law Journal named Dees one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America.

This story will be updated.