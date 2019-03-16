

In this March 14, 2019 photo, Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Neb., is covered in flood waters. Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate along eastern Nebraska rivers as a massive late-winter storm has pushed streams and rivers out of their banks throughout the Midwest. (Darin Epperly/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)

Authorities in the Midwest declared states of emergency amid what they called “historic” flooding, which forecasters warned would stretch through the weekend.

The flooding shut down waterlogged roads, forced people to evacuate and cut off access to some towns and cities. In Nebraska, which has seen some of the most significant flooding, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) said the impacts of the “devastating flooding ... could last for quite some time."

Even the forecasters themselves were not immune: The National Weather Service in Omaha reported Friday that it had to evacuate its offices. Forecasters said Saturday that at least five states were still facing the continuing flood threat.

“Major and historical river flooding will continue this weekend focused across Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin, eastern Nebraska and southeast South Dakota,” the National Weather Service reported.

The surging water was left behind by a powerful winter storm — a so-called “bomb cyclone” — that battered the region with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Along with Ricketts, governors in Wisconsin and South Dakota declared emergencies while Iowa’s governor issued a wave of disaster proclamations.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she signed an emergency declaration opening up more state funds for people hit by both the winter storm and the flooding that followed.

“The storms this week have been extremely difficult for many of our communities,” Noem said in a statement. “This has been a statewide emergency with people impacted by heavy snow, high winds, rain, and freezing rain.”

[Many places are underwater, from Nebraska to Wisconsin, as major flooding engulfs the region]

In his emergency declaration, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the storm had “moved across the entire state of Wisconsin” between Wednesday and Friday. In its wake, he said, water was “rising swiftly.”

“The warm temperatures and rain the last few days have caused much of the heavy snowpack and ice to melt resulting in flooding, ice jams, and rivers and creeks to rise,” Evers said in a statement.

Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF — Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019

Officials said that in Nebraska, scores of residents had rushed into shelters while state troopers fanned out for water rescues while the severe weather’s impact rippled across much of the Cornhusker State.

“Nebraska has experienced historic flooding and extreme weather in nearly every region of the state,” Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) posted in a statement on Twitter. Ricketts had issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday,

A tweet posted by President Trump on Friday afternoon said he had spoken to Ricketts about the situation.

“The people of Nebraska & across the Midwest, especially the Farmers & Ranchers, are feeling the impacts from severe weather,” the tweet stated.

Just spoke w/ @GovRicketts. The people of Nebraska & across the Midwest, especially the Farmers & Ranchers, are feeling the impacts from severe weather. The first responders & emergency response teams have done a great job dealing w/ record flooding, high winds, & road closures. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Forecasters have also warned that because of both significant precipitation during winter and because of what the Capital Weather Gang called “an active spring storm track through the nation’s midsection," the flooding in the Midwest may only be the start of a painful flood season.

