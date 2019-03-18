

President Trump in the Oval Office on March 15 (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s official Twitter account was used to call President Trump a “delusional communist” on Sunday. The post, which was deleted within two hours, was made by an employee who is no longer working for the agency, according to a Department of Transportation tweet.

“You’re a delusional Communist. You know it’s Communist countries that try to control media, right?” the state’s south central agency posted.

The message followed Trump’s criticism of Fox News anchors Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert, asking whether they had been “trained by CNN before their ratings collapse.”

“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!” wrote Trump Sunday afternoon.

[Fox News bumps ‘Judge Jeanine’ after remarks about Rep. Omar’s hijab. Trump wants her back on air.]

The DOT posting drew statewide attention, including from the Kansas Republican Party, which quickly pointed the finger at recently elected Gov. Laura Kelly (D). The party blamed Kelly and her staff for “attacking President Trump on the Kansas taxpayer’s dime.”

Governor Kelly campaigned on bipartisanship but she refuses to negotiate with Republicans in the legislature, and her staff is too busy attacking President Trump on the Kansas taxpayer’s dime. Posted by Kansas Republican Party on Sunday, March 17, 2019

The Wichita Eagle reported that Ashley All, a spokeswoman for Kelly, called the tweet “absolutely unacceptable.”

The acting secretary of transportation, Julie Lorenz, also criticized the message.

“The tweet has been deleted from the KDOT account as it does not reflect the views of KDOT or the Administration and was an unacceptable use of state communication tools,” she said in a Sunday evening statement on the social media platform; a representative did not return The Post’s request for comment.

Today an employee sent a tweet from @SCKansasKDOT. The tweet has been deleted as it does not reflect the views of KDOT or the Administration and was an unacceptable use of state communication tools. The person who sent the tweet is no longer an employee of KDOT. — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) March 18, 2019

Read More

2 dead, 1 missing amid ‘historic’ flooding across the Midwest

U.S. and Boeing have long had a special relationship

A Republican pushed mandatory AR-15s. After mosque shootings, he says it was a ploy to bait the left.