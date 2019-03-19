

Cassie Barker in the Harrison County Circuit Court. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via Associated Press)

It was a scorching Mississippi day when former police officer Cassie Barker said she strapped her daughter Cheyenne into a car seat, cranked the nonfunctioning A/C and slipped into her supervisor’s home to have sex.

Barker was inside four hours on Sept. 30, 2016, while her 3-year-old daughter was restrained inside of a police patrol car and her body temperature climbed unbearably high.

The two Long Beach officers eventually fell asleep. Cheyenne, 3, was unresponsive when Baker finally returned, and authorities said her body temperature reached 107 degrees before she died.

Barker, 29, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in a plea deal Monday.

“I don’t know what I could ever do to you that could be worse than what you’ve already experienced,” Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois told her. “You will forever be entombed in a prison of your own mind.”

Barker avoided a second-degree murder conviction after she admitted in court that a chain of events that began with a sexual encounter led to her daughter’s death, the Sun Herald reported.

Prosecutors recommended a 20-year sentence. Bourgeois said he would consider the punishment before an April 1 sentencing.

Barker and Clark Ladner, her supervisor, were fired within days of the incident, the Associated Press reported. He has avoided charges after he told authorities he did not know Barker’s child was in the car.

[Fatal Distraction: Forgetting a Child in the Backseat of a Car Is a Horrifying Mistake. Is It a Crime?]

Cheyenne’s father Ryan Hyer said Monday that his daughter’s death has haunted him in the years since.

“Every time I close my eyes, I picture her suffering and then I picture her laying in this coffin,” Cheyenne’s father Ryan Hyer said Monday, the AP reported. “I still see her smiling and laughing in my head and I would assume that smile and laughter turned to pain and suffering in that instance.”

Hyer later learned Barker had left their daughter in a car during a separate incident the year before.

Barker went into a store in nearby Gulfport, and a concerned passerby called police. Child protective services took temporary custody of her, and Baker was suspended for a week without pay over the incident, the AP reported.

But Hyer was never notified, he said. He is suing the Long Beach Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services in a wrongful-death suit, the AP reported.

As The Post’s Gene Weingarten wrote in 2009, the deaths of children left in hot cars has confounded legal minds and tortured the consciences of many parents over what comes next.

“There may be no act of human failing that more fundamentally challenges our society’s views about crime, punishment, justice and mercy,” Weingarten wrote.

“According to statistics compiled by a national child safety advocacy group, in about 40 percent of cases authorities examine the evidence, determine that the child’s death was a terrible accident — a mistake of memory that delivers a lifelong sentence of guilt far greater than any a judge or jury could mete out — and file no charges.”

Read more:

The real reason the Trump administration is constantly losing in court

Most of Nebraska under state of emergency as ‘historic’ floodwaters ravage Midwest