

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on March 1. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday he is suing Twitter and several individual accounts for defamation and negligence, alleging that the social media platform “knowingly acted as a vessel for opposition research” and worked to censor conservative voices.

The lawsuit claims Twitter spread "false and defamatory statements” about Nunes to influence the midterm elections; tried to “intimidate” the congressman, who is currently a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee; and sought to “interfere with his important investigation of corruption by the Clinton campaign and alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election,” according to a copy of the suit obtained by Fox News. Nunes is seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

“This was an orchestrated effort,” Nunes said during an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on Monday. “People were targeting me.”

Aside from Twitter, the lawsuit names Liz Mair, a Republican political consultant, and two anonymous Twitter accounts known for mocking Nunes — “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow” — as defendants.

Nunes and his attorney, Steven S. Biss, did not respond to requests for comment late Monday. In an automated email, Mair said she had not yet reviewed the lawsuit and declined to comment. Twitter also declined to comment. As of late Monday, the suit was not listed in Virginia state court records, where Fox News reported it had been filed.

“Twitter is a machine,” Biss told Fox News on Monday. “It is a modern-day Tammany Hall. Congressman Nunes intends to hold Twitter fully accountable for its abusive behavior and misconduct.”

On “Hannity,” Nunes said the lawsuit against Twitter was “the first of many” to come.

“What we’re doing here, is we’re actually going after Twitter first,” he said. “They’re the main proliferator, and they spread this fake news and this slanderous news.”

In the lawsuit, Nunes accused Twitter of “shadow-banning” conservatives such as himself, while “facilitating defamation on its platform” by “ignoring lawful complaints about offensive content and by allowing that content to remain accessible to the public” even if it allegedly violated the site’s terms of service or rules.

The social media giant has been repeatedly criticized by many, including President Trump, over claims that it systematically bans right-wing voices or content. Twitter denied allegations of “shadow banning” based on political viewpoint or ideology in a blog post last July. The company’s executives explained that the platform uses algorithms that rank tweets and accounts to minimize harmful content, and has since worked to make changes to the systems, The Washington Post’s Craig Timberg and Elizabeth Dwoskin reported.

Trump shared the news of Nunes’s lawsuit on Twitter, tweeting a link on Monday night to a story from the Daily Beast.

In the lawsuit, Nunes also took aim at the three individual users, calling them “defamers.”

Mair, the suit alleged, “relentlessly smeared and defamed” the California congressman. The suit highlighted a June tweet from Mair, in which she commented on a Fresno Bee story that “implied that Nunes colluded with prostitutes and cocaine addicts, that Nunes does cocaine, and that Nunes was involved in a ‘Russian money laundering front.’” Nunes has denied the allegations in that report.

The suit went on to accuse the two parody accounts of making “libelous” statements, arguing that the users “maliciously attacked every aspect of Nunes’ character, honesty, integrity, ethics and fitness to perform his duties as a United States Congressman.”

The account for Devin Nunes’ Mom was suspended this year, the lawsuit said, but Devin Nunes’ Cow was still active as of late Monday.

“Hanging out on the dairy in Iowa looking for the lil’ treasonous cowpoke,” the cow account’s bio reads.

Reis Thebault contributed reporting to this report.