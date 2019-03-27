

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo talks about the air quality in east Harris County during a news conference at TranStar on March 21, 2019, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Texas county official is facing backlash after he criticized the chief executive of a neighboring county for speaking Spanish during a news conference about a massive chemical fire.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo — the top elected official in the state’s largest county — had been speaking Monday in both English and Spanish about a blaze that broke out at a storage facility in the Houston area. The briefing was broadcast live on CBS affiliate KHOU’s Facebook page, where Mark Tice, a Chambers County commissioner, posted a comment, saying, “She is a joke.”

“English,” he added, “this is not Mexico.”

Tice later confirmed to the Houston Chronicle that he made the comment, saying, “It’s real simple. This is the United States. Speak English.”

[Tom Brokaw apologizes after saying 'Hispanics should work harder at assimilation’]

During the news conference, Hidalgo gave updates in English and then translated them into Spanish.

Her county, Harris, is home to more than 4.6 million people, 43 percent of whom are Hispanic or Latino, according to the latest Census figures. And more than 40 percent of people in the area speak a language other than English at home, according to the Census.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is giving an update on the coordinated response to the ITC situation khou.com/ITCFire Posted by KHOU 11 News on Monday, March 25, 2019

Following the backlash, Tice went on Facebook on Tuesday, apologizing for “hastily acting out with transgression on social media.”

“From my understanding, there were reporters asking questions in Spanish and Judge Hildalgo responded to those questions in Spanish, with no translation given,” he wrote.

The county commissioner added that “Like many citizens concerned about the ITC fires, I was very emotional about the effect it was having on everyone. I apologize to Judge Hidalgo, the citizens of my County, and most importantly the entire Hispanic community for hastily acting out with transgression on social media. I recognize how my response could have been interpreted in a derogatory manner and for that I am sorry. I immediately regretted my choice of words. I’m not proud of my behavior, that is not the example I wish to lead by. I can only hope, in time, that my actions can be forgiven.”

A 2018 Pew survey found that 22 percent of Latinos said they had been criticized for speaking Spanish in public in the previous year; 20 percent said they’d been told to go back to their home countries.

Earlier this year, a professor at Duke University came under fire after telling Chinese students to “commit to using English 100 percent of the time” in buildings on the campus.

Last year, a border agent was accused of detaining and questioning two U.S. citizens after he overheard them speaking Spanish.

Read more:

Duke professor apologizes for telling Chinese students to speak English on campus

‘Get out!’: Woman roars in defense of Spanish speakers confronted for not speaking English

Two Americans were detained by a Border Patrol agent after he heard them speaking Spanish