

President Trump attends a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Thursday. Trump said he asked a group of U.S. senators to create a health-care plan to replace Obamacare, as his administration seeks to have the law signed by his predecessor invalidated in court. (Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg)

A federal judge in Washington ruled late Thursday that the Trump administration’s push to expand health care plans available outside the Affordable Care Act was illegal, calling the efforts “clearly an end-run around the ACA.”

The 43-page ruling, submitted by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates of the District of Columbia, blocks new rules from the Trump administration overseeing “association health plans,” which would allow small businesses to combine their forces to offer less expensive plans outside the ACA that would be both less expensive and provide fewer health protections.

“The final rule is clearly an end-run around the ACA,” Bates, a 2001 appointee of President George W. Bush, wrote in the Thursday ruling. “Indeed, as the president directed, and the secretary of labor confirmed, the final rule was designed to expand access to AHPs to avoid the most stringent requirements of the ACA.”

It marks the second significant legal defeat in as many days for President Trump, who not only recently revived his administration’s efforts to undo and replace former president Barack Obama’s signature achievement but also vowed to make health care a centerpiece of his reelection campaign. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, also of the District of Columbia, blocked the administration’s plans for some Medicaid recipients in Arkansas and Kentucky to be subject to work requirements in exchange for health benefits, The Washington Post’s Amy Goldstein reported.

[A job-scarce town struggles with Arkansas’s first-in-nation Medicaid work rules]

The small-business-led initiative for plans outside the ACA was framed by the president as an affordable, and necessary, approach to help save people from the “nightmare of Obamacare.” But Bates saw the rule differently, describing it, as well as the Labor Department’s interpretation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as “absurd.” Known as ERISA, the 1974 legislation is considered the blueprint for how employer-sponsored health plans have covered millions.

The attorneys general from 11 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia that filed the lawsuit argued the new rules violate not just ACA provisions but also ERISA.

In his opinion, Bates wrote that the Trump administration’s association health plans “does violence” to ERISA.

“The Final Rule’s provisions defining ‘employer’ to include associations of disparate employers and expanding membership in these associations to include working owners without employees are unlawful and must be set aside,” Bates wrote.

The news comes amid renewed effort by Trump his administration to pivot toward the issue for 2020. Last week, the White House outlined how “choice and competition in health care markets” was beneficial for the consumer. It was a theme Trump briefly mentioned in general language at a Thursday night rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., pointing to his shift toward health care ahead of his reelection campaign.

“We will get rid of Obamacare,” Trump said at the Thursday rally. “And I said it the other day, the Republican Party will become the party of great health care. It is good, it is important.”

The White House and Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday night. It remains unclear whether administration would appeal.

The ruling was celebrated by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose state led the lawsuit against the expansion of association health plans.

“We are pleased that the District Court saw past the Trump administration’s transparent effort to sabotage our health care system and gut these critical consumer protections in the service of its partisan agenda,” James said in a statement to the media Thursday night.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general who has filed dozens of lawsuits against the administration on a wide range of issues, including health care.

“The rule of law prevailed yet again against the Trump Administration — today in the name of preventing employers from getting a free pass to offer barebones #healthcare coverage,” Becerra tweeted. “Proud to stand with the states that fought for this.”

Timothy S. Jost, emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University, told The Washington Post that he agreed with the opinion, saying that the judge “relied very little on the language in the ACA and made it a straightforward ERISA case, and how it violated a law that’s been around for a half a century.”

He added that employers interested in creating an association health plan must show more commonality and interest that extends beyond just living in the same state, which is one of the reasons the Trump administration’s push was struck down in Washington.

“The Trump administration’s rules on association health plans stretched the rules much further based on the original statute,” Jost said. “Beyond what is reasonable.”