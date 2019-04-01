

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Nipsey Hussle attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Sunday outside a South Los Angeles clothing store owned by Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, police said. Hussle, 33, was the person killed, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and NBC. Late on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also sent his condolences to the rapper’s family.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy,” Garcetti wrote. “L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence.”

Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019

At around 3:25 p.m. local time, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at The Marathon Store, Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters at a news conference. Arriving at the scene, they found three people “suffering from gunshot wounds,” Ramirez said.

Two of the people were transported to a hospital where one later died of his injuries, Ramirez said. Ramirez declined to identify the person who died and told The Washington Post that police are waiting on the Los Angeles County coroner’s office for confirmation. The coroner’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The other person taken to the hospital is in “stable condition” and is “expected to pull through,” Ramirez said.

Shortly before the shooting, Hussle had tweeted about his “enemies.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Ramirez told reporters that authorities have launched a homicide investigation and are searching for a suspect. Additional details of what happened are still “sketchy,” Ramirez said.

“It’s gonna be lengthy,” he said about the investigation.

UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved. You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 1, 2019

During Ramirez’s conference with reporters, a large group of people gathered behind yellow police tape outside the crime scene. By Sunday night, that crowd was “in the hundreds,” Ramirez told The Post.



A crowd gathers outside The Marathon clothing store owned by Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle where he was fatally shot along with 2 other wounded, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. - In addition to the man who was killed, the two other victims were listed as stable at a hospital, said police, who said a male suspect fled in a car. (Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys for his debut album “Victory Lap,” which was released last year. He also made a name for himself as an activist and was involved in several community projects in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. Following reports of his death, scores of celebrities, ranging from NBA star LeBron James to singer Rihanna, shared tributes to the rapper.

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019