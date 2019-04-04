

Jim Pitzen (left) and his wife Amy were having marital troubles, but nothing prepared him for his son Timmothy's disappearance. ((True Crime Daily))

The teenager seemed agitated, his face buried under the hood of a sweatshirt, his nervous steps shuffling along the sidewalk. It was early Wednesday morning on a street corner in Newport, Ky. The boy paced more, seemingly fixed on no destination, passing red-brick buildings and houses, the Cincinnati skyline stretched across the horizon to the north.

As Crekasafra Night later told WCPO, when she pulled her car up to the stranger around 8 a.m., the local resident realized the hood hid an anxious face marked by bruises. “Can you help me?” the skinny young man said. “I just want to get home. Please help me.”

Night asked the teen what was going on. He replied he had "been kidnapped and he’s been traded through all these people and he just wanted to go home,” the witness explained. According to a police report, the boy later said he had escaped his captors — two men — at a nearby motel in Ohio, bolting for safety over a bridge connecting Cincinnati to Kentucky.

When he later told authorities his name, it would kick law enforcement authorities across the country into action. He said he was Timmothy Pitzen.

In May 2011, 6-year-old Timmothy was last seen leaving his elementary school in Aurora, Ill., with his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen. Three days later, the 43-year-old was found dead in a motel room from an apparent suicide. The boy and his Spider-Man backpack were gone. The mother left behind a series of cryptic notes about her son’s whereabouts and unanswered questions that have haunted family members and authorities with each passing year.

As national attention fixed on the case, police continued their search. Each clue, however, only seemed to sink the disappearance into more confusion.

Now, nearly eight years after Timmothy was last seen, the 14-year-old discovered in Kentucky says he’s the same boy whose family back in Illinois have been waiting for his return. The Chicago Tribune reported that detectives from Aurora left for Ohio on Wednesday. DNA testing will reportedly be conducted within the next 24 hours to finally settle one of the most confounding child disappearances in recent history.

“We have no idea if this is Timmothy Pitzen,” Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley told the Tribune.“We don’t know if it’s a hoax. Obviously, everyone’s hopeful, but we have to be super judicious.”

Alarm bells went off for Jim Pitzen on May 11, 2011, when he went to pick up his giddy, gregarious 6-year-old son from Greenman Elementary School in Aurora, a suburb located about 40 miles west of Chicago.

“Well, he’s not here,” Timmothy’s teacher told Jim when he arrived at the school that afternoon, the father later recounted for MyStateline in 2017.

“What do you mean he’s not here,” the father replied.

“Well, he got picked up around 8:10 or 8:15 in the morning,” the teacher responded. Timmothy’s mother, Amy, had taken her son from the school for a family emergency, Jim quickly learned.

The couple was going through a trouble spot in their relationship. Amy had struggled with depression for a number of years, and she had survived at least one previous suicide attempt, according to “Crime Watch Daily,” an investigative national television show. When Jim’s calls kicked over to his wife’s voice mail, he tried to put the situation in the best light.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s upset with me for some reason, she needs some time to calm down,’” Jim told “Crime Watch Daily.” “I figured everything would be fine and we’d be one big happy family again.”

When Amy didn’t make contact with her husband the next day, Jim called the police.

As “Crime Watch Daily” reported, security footage recovered by police would lay out Amy and Timmothy’s wandering movements over the next days in a series of snapshots: footage of the mother leading her son out of school by his hand on the day they disappeared; footage of the two at the nearby Brookfield Zoo, then 40 miles north at the KeyLime Cove Resort in Gurnee, Ill.; footage of Amy and Timmothy 160 miles northwest checking into a Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; footage of Amy 120 miles south in Rockford, Ill., walking into a grocery store — alone.

On May 14, Amy was discovered dead in her room at a Rockford motel. She had slashed her wrists and also swallowed a fatal amount of antihistamines. Timmothy, however, was gone.

Amy left behind a series of suicide notes, one in the room where she died, two others mailed to family and a friend. The notes said she had given her son away and that he would never be found, CBS Chicago reported.

“I’ve taken him somewhere safe,” a portion of one of the notes read, according to “Crime Watch Daily.” “He will be well cared for and he says that he loves you. Please know that there is nothing you could have said or done that would have changed my mind.”

Amy’s cellphone was also missing.



Timmothy Pitzen was 6-years-old when he disappeared, and authorities have enhanced his image to show what he would look like at 13. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

In the early days of the investigation, authorities learned Amy had taken two trips before her death to the area where she later killed herself. Police believed the excursions indicated she had planned her son’s disappearance in advance.

An inspection of her car also revealed the vehicle had recently been on unpaved roads. Searches, however, turned up nothing.

Strangely, in 2013, Amy’s phone was discovered on the side of a northern Illinois road. But data from the device did not point in any new directions.

“I always wonder what she told Timmothy,” Jim told People in 2015. “Why hasn’t he tried to call? We taught him how to dial 911. 'This is your number, this is your mom’s number, you know where you live, your address,’ all the stuff you do.”

The father continued: “He’s not with his mom. He’s not with his dad. Who are these people he’s with? And how do they know him?”

Some of the information made public since Timmothy’s possible reappearance on Wednesday may begin to fill in those answers.

According to a police report released Wednesday by authorities in Sharonville, Ohio, one of the departments that helped search for the alleged kidnappers, the 14-year-old said he had been held by two men for seven years.

He described the suspects as white men with “body-builder type” physiques, according to the report. One man was described as having black curly hair, a Mountain Dew T-shirt and a spider-web tattoo across his neck. The second suspect is a short man with a snake tattoo on his arm.

The 14-year-old also told authorities he had been held captive by the men in a Red Roof Inn before escaping on foot. He told police the men were driving a white Ford SUV with Wisconsin plates.

According to WCPO, authorities have searched multiple locations of the motel chain in the Cincinnati and northern Kentucky region. So far, they have yet to locate suspects matching the teen’s description. On Wednesday night, the FBI announced it was working with local law enforcement to determine whether the teen’s story is true.

But at least one additional detail seems to link the 14-year-old discovered in Kentucky with the 6-year-old who went missing in Illinois.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the teenager told authorities his birthday was Oct. 18, 2004 — the same birthday as Timmothy.