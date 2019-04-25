

the gavel of a judge in court. located on a desk. (iStock)

Federal judges ordered the state of Michigan to draw new legislative districts on Thursday, after finding that a gerrymandered plan enacted by the state’s Republican dominated legislature in 2011 constituted an “extremely grave” constitutional violation.

The three-judge panel said it found that the redistricting plan was designed to thwart Democratic voters, in violation of the First and 14th amendments.

“Evidence from numerous sources demonstrates that the map-drawers and legislators designed the Enacted Plan with the specific intent to discriminate against Democratic voters,” the panel wrote in its decision.

The panel ordered that the state’s Republican-controlled legislatures to come an agreement with its newly sworn-in Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, to redraw the districts from the plan before the 2020 elections. If the state officials are unable to come up with new maps by Aug. 1, the court will redraw them itself.

The violations were so severe, the panel said, that all of the state Senate districts in the plan would need to have special elections, meaning that some lawmakers’ four-year terms would be cut short.

“The constitutional violations in this case are particularly severe,” the panel wrote, saying that the redistricting plan “taints thirty-four total legislative districts across the state, including ten Senate districts.”

The lawsuit had been brought by the League of Women Voters and some Democrats in the state.

“We WON!” the organization wrote on its Facebook page.

[Supreme Court again considers partisan gerrymandering, but voters are not waiting]

Charlie Spies, a lawyer for the Republican majority in the state’s House who defended the redistricting plan, said that they would likely seek a stay on the opinion, noting that the Supreme Court is deliberating on similar gerrymandering cases. The court is currently reviewing two lawsuits against partisan gerrymandering, in North Carolina and Maryland.

"We will likely seek a stay, and urge caution in drawing conclusions from this opinion, which we believe is at odds with where the Supreme Court will end up,” Spies said in an email to The Post.

