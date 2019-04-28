

Part of a construction crane that fell in a deadly accident is removed from the scene on Mercer Street in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A tower crane tumbled from the roof of a downtown Seattle building on Saturday, killing four and injuring four others, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The crane — erected for the construction of new Google campus, according to the Seattle Times — landed on six vehicles.

Members of the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department first responded to Fairview Avenue and Mercer Street at around 3:30 p.m. By the time they arrived, three men and one woman had already lost their lives, including two iron workers who were in the crane when it fell and two individuals from separate cars, fire department officials said.

Harborview Medical Center admitted three patients: A man and woman in their mid-20s and a female infant. Two were discharged late Saturday, according to the University of Washington Health Sciences’s newsroom, and the third patient was in stable condition.

“This is a tragic day in Seattle with this catastrophic incident in the heart of our city,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement Saturday. But, she said, the city also saw “some miracles,” like a 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter who survived despite being trapped inside one of the cars crushed by the crane.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation; Durkan said “it will take time.” The Department of Labor and Industries is assessing the need for road repairs where the crane landed.

The National Weather Service tweeted that a storm brought gusts of wind reaching 23 mph around the time of the collapse, but indicated that all things being equal, they were likely not strong enough to be the cause of the failure.

The city of Seattle has seen a recent rise in building construction, and tower cranes, according to the Associated Press, but Saturday marked the first crane accident in the city since 2006.

