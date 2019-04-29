An Army veteran and California resident who allegedly planned to bomb a Los Angeles area rally has been arrested and his plot foiled, authorities said Monday.

Officials identified the man as Mark Steven Domingo, 26, a recent convert to Islam who, they said, was seeking revenge for the March massacres at two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 people. The FBI had been tracking him for weeks, law enforcement said, and he had spoken to a confidential informant about other possible attacks against Jews, police officers and churches.

Domingo was arrested Friday at the Long Beach, Calif., park where the rally he had targeted was set to take place. He faces terrorism charges and is expected to appear in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon.

“The individual charged in this case wanted to carry out a mass casualty attack with explosive devices, and he moved very quickly from talking about violence to mobilizing to commit such an attack,” Michael McGarrity, the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Section, said in a statement. “This case should remind the public of the need to be vigilant and notify law enforcement if you see suspicious behavior.”

Authorities said Domingo had no known co-conspirators and does not constitute an ongoing threat.

On Saturday a man with an assault rifle attacked a synagogue near San Diego, killing one person and injuring three during services. Police arrested 19-year-old John Earnest in that attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.