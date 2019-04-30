

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor (center) and his legal team arrive at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis after the jury reached a verdict on April 30, 2019. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman in July 2017 was convicted of murder on Tuesday, the coda to a dramatic, years-long case that provoked international indignation and forced changes in the city’s police department.

A jury found the officer, Mohamed Noor, guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old Australian woman who had approached Noor’s squad car shortly after calling 911 to report a possible rape near her home.

Noor, who the department fired after he was charged in 2018, avoided a conviction on the more serious count of intentional second degree murder. The Associated Press reported that jurors deliberated for 11 hours total on Monday and Tuesday before they reached a decision.

After the verdict was issued, Noor was taken into custody and will await a June 7 sentencing hearing. In Minnesota, third-degree murders usually lead to a sentence of about 12 and a half years, AP reported, while second degree manslaughter usually draws about 4 and a half years.

The shooting prompted protests in the United States and in Australia, while, in Minneapolis, it led to the police chief’s ouster and contributed to the mayor’s electoral defeat.

Noor’s conviction represents a rare occurrence in cases of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers, which often result in no charges at all. Convictions are even less common.

This is a developing story and will be updated.