One person was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, just a day after a gunman killed two students on campus, officials said.
The shooting Wednesday occurred at University Village, a private apartment complex near the university that is popular with students, according to local reports.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the first emergency calls came in around 7:50 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds near the apartment complex’s pool. He died at a hospital, police said in a news release. They did not immediately release the man’s name or give any information about a suspect.
Local reporters said that police told them that the shooting stemmed from a fight near the apartment complex’s pool.
Police said there were no active threats to the school or its campus.