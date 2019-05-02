(iStock)
By Eli Rosenberg
General assignment reporter covering national and breaking news

One person was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, just a day after a gunman killed two students on campus, officials said.

The shooting Wednesday occurred at University Village, a private apartment complex near the university that is popular with students, according to local reports.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the first emergency calls came in around 7:50 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds near the apartment complex’s pool. He died at a hospital, police said in a news release. They did not immediately release the man’s name or give any information about a suspect.

Local reporters said that police told them that the shooting stemmed from a fight near the apartment complex’s pool.

Police said there were no active threats to the school or its campus.