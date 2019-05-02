One person was fatally shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, just a day after a gunman killed two students on campus, officials said.

The shooting Wednesday occurred at University Village, a private apartment complex near the university that is popular with students, according to local reports.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the first emergency calls came in around 7:50 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds near the apartment complex’s pool. He died at a hospital, police said in a news release. They did not immediately release the man’s name or give any information about a suspect.

Local reporters said that police told them that the shooting stemmed from a fight near the apartment complex’s pool.

NEW: CMPD Mjr. Allan Rutledge says victim at University Village apartments has no affiliation with UNCC.



Says shooting stemmed from a fight near the apartment pool. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/5hbu6Cos3P — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) May 2, 2019

Police said there were no active threats to the school or its campus.