Law enforcement officers in Los Angeles seized more than 1,000 guns from a Bel Air mansion on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

The source alleged that an individual living in Holmby Hills, a ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood, was illegally selling guns, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez said.

Early Wednesday, the LAPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at the North Beverly Glen Boulevard home. They discovered the cache of guns.

Aerial images show stacks of weapons — including hundreds of rifles and pistols, as well as ammunition and manufacturing equipment.

LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said during a news conference Wednesday that he “had never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years.” He called the arsenal “astounding,” according to ABC News.

A man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody.



A part of the cache of weapons seized at a home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Los Angeles Police Department/AP)



Authorities seized large quantities of ammunition from the home. (Los Angeles Police Department /AP)

ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun confirmed in a written statement that the agency suspected the man was “conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses,” the Los Angeles Times said.

The Times reported that several locations were searched on Wednesday, in addition to the Holmby Hills home, which is nearby celebrity-studded streets that have housed Aaron Spelling, Jay-Z and Beyoncé and the Playboy Mansion.

