Many states have created new laws this year to limit abortion or even try to ban it altogether in the hope that the Supreme Court with President Trump’s two appointees will be more likely to approve them.

Most of the new restrictions are in the South and Midwest. In contrast, New York removed old restrictions and affirmed access to abortion. Vermont is weighing a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights.

Abortion legislation enacted or pending in 2019 Restrictions Pending restrictions Protections Pending protections N.D. VT N.Y. WI S.D. OH IN UT KY MO N.C. TN AR AL GA MS Abortion legislation enacted or pending in 2019 Pending protections Restrictions Pending restrictions Protections N.D. Vt. Wisc. S.D. N.Y. Ohio Utah Ind. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Ark. Miss. Ga. Ala.

The new laws fit the trend over the past two decades of tightening restrictions where abortions were already most limited. That trend is increasing the gap between abortion rights in different regions of the country.

The map below depicts where abortion is currently most protected and restricted as measured by the Guttmacher Institute, a group working for abortion rights.

State abortion policy landscape More protections More restrictions State abortion policy landscape More protections More restrictions Wash. Maine N.D. Mont. Vt. Minn. Ore. N.H. Wis. Mich. N.Y. Mass. Idaho S.D. Wyo. Conn. —r.i. Penn. Iowa N.J. Neb. Nev. Ind. Md. Ohio Del. Ill. Utah Colo. W.Va. Calif. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Miss. Ala. Ga. La. Texas Fla. Alaska Hawaii State abortion policy landscape More protections More restrictions Wash. Maine N.D. Mont. Vt. Minn. Ore. N.H. Wis. Mass. Idaho S.D. N.Y. —r.i. Wyo. Mich. Conn. Penn. Iowa Neb. N.J. Nev. Ind. Md. Ohio Del. Ill. Utah Colo. W.Va. Calif. Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. N.C. Tenn. Okla. Ariz. Ark. S.C. N.M. Miss. Ala. Ga. La. Texas Fla. Alaska Hawaii

Each state’s rating is based on six key abortion restrictions and six protections for access.

A state with all the restrictions and no protections would have the highest restriction value. Seven states have that maximum level.

A state with all of the protections and no restrictions would have a the highest protection rating. Only California has all six.

The differences have become more extreme over time. No state had all six protections or restrictions in 2000 or 2010.

State abortion policy since 2000 More protections More restrictions 2000 2000 2000 2010 2010 2010 2019 2019 2019 Ariz. Ill. N.C. Ark. Maine Penn. Ind. Mass. Virg. La. Alaska Wis. Miss. Hawaii Ga. Mo. Mich. Md. S.D. R.I. Minn. Ala. W. Va. Vt. Ky. Fla. Conn. N.D. Idaho Mont. Ohio Iowa N.J. Okla. Kan. N.M. S.C. Wyo. N.Y. Tenn. Del. Ore. Texas N.H. Wash. Utah Colo. Cal. Neb. Nev. State abortion policy since 2000 More protections More restrictions Sorted by 2019 scores Arizona North Carolina Illinois Arkansas Pennsylvania Maine Indiana Virginia Massachusetts Louisiana Wisconsin Alaska Mississippi Georgia Hawaii Missouri Michigan Maryland South Dakota Rhode Island Minnesota Alabama West Virginia Vermont Kentucky Florida Connecticut North Dakota Idaho Montana Ohio Iowa New Jersey Oklahoma Kansas New Mexico South Carolina Wyoming New York Tennessee Delaware Oregon Texas New Hampshire Washington Utah Colorado California Nevada Nebraska State abortion policy since 2000 More protections More restrictions Sorted by 2019 scores 2000 ’10 ’19 2000 ’10 ’19 2000 ’10 ’19 Arizona North Carolina Illinois Arkansas Pennsylvania Maine Indiana Virginia Massachusetts Louisiana Wisconsin Hawaii Mississippi Georgia Alaska Michigan Missouri Maryland Rhode Island South Dakota Minnesota West Virginia Alabama Vermont Florida Kentucky Connecticut Idaho North Dakota Montana Iowa Ohio New Jersey Kansas Oklahoma New Mexico Wyoming South Carolina New York Delaware Tennessee Oregon New Hampshire Texas Washington Colorado Utah California Nevada Nebraska State abortion policy since 2000 More protections More restrictions Sorted by 2019 scores 2000 ’10 ’19 2000 ’10 ’19 2000 ’10 ’19 Arizona North Carolina Illinois Arkansas Pennsylvania Maine Indiana Virginia Massachusetts Louisiana Wisconsin Hawaii Mississippi Georgia Alaska Michigan Missouri Maryland Rhode Island South Dakota Minnesota West Virginia Alabama Vermont Florida Kentucky Connecticut Idaho North Dakota Montana Iowa Ohio New Jersey Kansas Oklahoma New Mexico Wyoming South Carolina New York Delaware Tennessee Oregon New Hampshire Texas Washington Colorado Utah California Nevada Nebraska

The six key restrictions include bans on many or most abortions, required counseling or waiting periods, restriction on Medicaid funding, prohibition of telemedicine for administering an abortion pill, required parental involvement for patients younger than 18, and specific restrictions on abortion clinics.

The protections include support in the state constitution, legal standards protecting access, Medicaid coverage, permission for physician assistant or other providers, required private insurance coverage, and protection for clinics.

Many states have sought to overturn the national protection of abortion established by the Supreme Court more than 45 years ago in Roe v. Wade. Those states have enacted bans on many or most abortions. Supreme Court blessing of a ban would overturn the Roe standard. So far, all of those laws have been blocked by the courts on grounds that they are unconstitutional.

Source: Guttmacher Institute